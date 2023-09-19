Allen & Overy Boost Private Capital Practice With Form Akin Partner

Allen & Overy today announces it is bolstering its private capital expertise with the hire of Sophie Jermine, who will join the London office as a partner in the Corporate practice.
Sophie is a corporate adviser to private capital clients across the entirety of the fund life cycle, specialising in special situations, portfolio investments, complex cross-border structuring, investment funds, M&A, governance, project management and mentoring. She has led a range of transaction and investment projects across a variety of sectors and brings a wealth of expertise and strong relationships, with a focus on U.S.-based investors, primarily those who are seeking to grow outside of the U.S..
Private capital continues to be a growth area for A&O. Private capital client revenue has increased by over 60% globally during the past two years and the firm’s international strength across multiple investment strategies positions A&O well, as the market enters into a new phase.
Stephen Lloyd, co-head of the Private Equity practice said, “Sophie joins as our Private Capital business continues to go from strength to strength. Her impressive experience complements our practice offering and is highly relevant in current market conditions. Her breadth of expertise advising clients on multi-disciplinary, cross-jurisdictional issues makes her a potent addition to the team.”
Sophie’s approach in bringing the firm to the client will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our global private capital clients in the UK, U.S. and the rest of the world. We look forward to welcoming her to A&O.
David Broadley , Partner and co-head of A&O’s global Corporate practice
Sophie joins A&O from Akin, where she has been a partner since 2016 when the Bingham McCutchen London office joined Akin. Sophie joined Bingham McCutchen in 2006.