Tom Borman, LawFuel Contributing editor
Attorneys Jean Martin and John Yanchunis of class action leaders Morgan & Morgan in Tampa recently shared insights into their successful journey within the cybersecurity and data privacy practice with Law.com.
Morgan & Morgan is noted in our report on the 20 largest personal injury law firms in the United States, being a #1 personal injury firm – but cybersecurity law is a fast-developing area of law practice.
Their views provided something of a roadmap for lawyers interested in this burgeoning field based on their almost six decades of combined legal experience.
The couple emphasized the critical steps they took to develop their expertise, highlighting the importance of staying current with evolving legal standards and technological advancements in an area that continues to evolve rapidly and with increasing complexity.
This adaptability is crucial in a field characterized by rapid change and increasing complexity.
They discussed the challenges inherent in cybersecurity and data privacy cases, including the need to navigate intricate technical details while addressing novel legal questions.
Despite these challenges, Martin and Yanchunis point out the significant opportunities for growth in this practice area.
As data breaches and privacy concerns continue to dominate headlines, the demand for legal expertise in cybersecurity and data privacy is on the rise.
The attorneys stress the importance of understanding clients’ unique needs and the nuances of data protection laws to effectively represent them in class action lawsuits.
Looking to the future, Martin and Yanchunis predict continued expansion in the field of cybersecurity and data privacy law as law firms handle cybersecurity and data privacy work for clients in this complex area.
6 Key Cybersecurity Law ‘Takeaways’ For Lawyers
The developing area of cybersecurity law is one that is taking greater attention from law firms both for their own data protection and for practice development. The issues arising from discussions with attorneys like Yanchunis and Martin provide some ‘takeaways’ that are central to developing work in these areas.
Here are six:
- Experience matters: John Yanchunis is mentioned in relation to data breach cases, significant experience in this area and building that expertise over time in the cybersecurity and data privacy field is critical.
- Technical knowledge is important: The mention of hiring additional technical personnel, including a Director of Cyber Security, indicates the importance of having strong technical expertise to support legal work in this area.
- Adapting to evolving threats: The reference to states bracing for Russian hacking suggests that staying current with emerging cybersecurity threats is essential for practitioners in this field.
- Multidisciplinary approach: The combination of legal and technical personnel underscores the need for a multidisciplinary approach in addressing cybersecurity and data privacy issues, which his hardly surprising given the nature of the complex issues facing organizations.
- Compliance focus: Compliance expertise in relation to privacy and cybersecurity is key to understanding regulatory requirements and is a key aspect of practice in this area.
- Public engagement: Engaging with the public and being a thought leader in this space is also important, particularly with issues like the recent CrowdStrike crisis.