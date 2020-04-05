12 Of Rotten Tomatoes’ Must-Watch Lawyer Movies of All Time

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

You’re in lockdown, done the billing and thought about everything that needs to be done about the house, but you want to look at a great movie about lawyers, just to relax. So we’ve put together the all-time Top 10 best lawyer movies just for you. Call it the CoronaLaw List if you will.

12 Angry Men (1957)

If ever there was a legal classic it is this courtroom drama directed by Sidney Lumet. A dissenting juror in a murder trial slowly manages to convince the others that the case is not as obviously clear as it seemed in court as they examine the verdict on a poor young man accused of murder and who faces the death penalty upon conviction.

Initially the jurors are satisfied with a verdict except for ‘Juror 8 (Henry Fonda) who engages his fellow jurors in a closer examination of the ‘facts’ and evidence with a back-and-forth tale that engages, entertains and challenges.

Of Interest:

The film was shot in less than three weeks.

Rotten Tomatoes:

Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

This American courtroom drama produced and directed by thelegendary Otto Preminger is regarded as one of the great courtroom dramas ever.

James Stewart plays Michigan lawyer Paul Biegler who has agreed to defend a client (Ben Gazzarra) who murdered a bar owner after learning that he had been accused of rape. Biegler is up against a high profile prosecutor (George C Scott) and provides a compelling drama lawyers will love.

Of Interest:

The screenplay by Wendell Mayes was based on the novel of the same name written by Michigan Supreme Court Justice John D. Voelker under the pen name Robert Traver.

Rotten Tomatoes:





To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

The movie based on the Harper Lee-written Pulitzer Prize winning novel, directed by Robert Mulligan tells the story of Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), a lawyer who sets out to defend a black man, who is accused of raping a white woman. Meanwhile, his children, Scout and Jem, spy on their reclusive neighbour in a Depression era story that deals with the scourge of racism.

Of Interest:

Mary Badham was a 9 year old from Birmingham Alabama who played the lead Scout in the movie and became firm friends with Gregory Peck.

Rotten Tomatoes:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Based on a Michael Connelly book and directed by Brad Furman, The Lincoln Lawyer became a firm favorite with Matthew McConaughey playing Mick Haller, a Lincoln towncar-based criminal lawyer handling a raft of petty crim clients.

The story sees him defend a wealthy playboy accused of attempted murder, which moves from being a seemingly open-and-shut case to something far more complex and personal.

At first, Mick assumes that the case will be an easy, open-and-shut affair. He soon learns, though, that there’s more to it than meets the eye and that it’s connected with a previous case of his.

Of Interest:

Matthew McConaughey carried on as a spokesman for the Lincoln auto brand after the movie

Rotten Tomatoes:

Legally Blonde (2001)

Here’s a courtroom comedy with Reese Witherspoon featuring as a sorority girl who follows her ex to Harvard after they break up on the night she thught he would propose.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde is perhaps an odd #Metoo movie showing that the blonde ‘girl’ could become a successful lawyer in her own right and thus serves as an entertaining entree to the law and self worth.

Of Interest:

Reese Witherspoon’s contract allowed her to keep all of the costumes she wore in the movie after filming ended.

Rotten Tomatoes:







Erin Brockovich (2000)

The true legal story of Erin Brockovich and her fight against the giant energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric after uncovering a contaminated water cover-up by the corporation.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Julia Roberts who starts working at attorney Ed Masry’s firm before making her discovery that lead to the major damages award.

Of Interest:

Julia Roberts’ $20 million salary broke records in Hollywood as the highest paid actress.

Rotten Tomatoes:

The Verdict (1982)

Another Sidney Lumet-directed movie, The Verdict is about a broken-down lawyer, Frank Galvin (Paul Newman) who is fired from his law firm before agreeing to take on a medical malpractice case proposed by a friend (Jack Warden).

To the surprise of everyone and after settlement negotiations Frank decides he will take the case to trial.

Of Interest:

Two of the film’s cast, Jack Warden and Edward Binns, starred in 12 Angry Men, which Lumet also directed.

Rotten Tomatoes:

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Based on the best selling book by former prosecutor Scott Turow and directed by Alan J Pakula, Presumed Innocent is about an attorney, Rusty Sabich (Harrison Ford) who is assigned to investigate the rape and murder of his colleague Carolyn Polhemus (Greta Scacchi).

Sabich is himself framed as a murderer when his blood type matches sement found in the victim. Sabich calls on defense attorney Sandy Stern (Raul Julia).

Of Interest:

Before Harrison Ford was cast as Rusty Sabich, both Robert Redford and Kevin Costner turned down the role.

Rotten Tomatoes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rG9tMQK3hcU

The Rainmaker (1997)

Based on another of legal thriller writer John Grisham’s best sellers, The Rainmaker was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and focuses on Rudy, a likeable but inexperienced law school graduate who agrees to fight for a boy suffering from leukaemia after the insurance company refuses to pay for his life-saving operation.

Working for a dubious lawyer (Mickey Rourke), he works with a parlegal (Danny DeVito) to fight for the dying boy to take on the insurance lawyer’s hotshot lawyer (Jon Voight).

Of Interest:

Danny DeVito wore false teeth for his role.

Rotten Tomatoes:

The Paper Chase (1973)

The perfect – or perhaps imperfect law school movie – The Paper Chase was written and directed by James Bridges and involves a first year Harvard Law student (Timothy Bottoms) who faces various challenges, not the least being his intimidating contracts professor, Charles Kingsfield (John Houseman).

The perseverance and challenges of the student and the intense demands made by his professor, he begins dating the professor’s daughter (Lindsay Wagner), creating an additional complexity and pressure to the situation.

Of Interest:

The Paper Chase received three Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Supporting Actor.

Rotten Tomatoes:





The Firm (1993)

Tom Cruise plays young lawyer Mitch McDeere who finds out his prestigious law firm is money laundering for the mafia, thus placing himself and a young receptionist (Holly Hunter). When the FBI come calling he places himself in further danger and in true John Grisham fashion the tension creates a memorable and exciting movie. Directed by Sydney Pollack.

Of Interest:

Holly Hunter was nominated for an Oscar although her on-screen performance lasted a second under six minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes:

<div class="alignleft"> <script type="text/javascript"> amzn_assoc_ad_type = "banner"; amzn_assoc_marketplace = "amazon"; amzn_assoc_region = "US"; amzn_assoc_placement = "assoc_banner_placement_default"; amzn_assoc_campaigns = "kindle"; amzn_assoc_banner_type = "category"; amzn_assoc_isresponsive = "true"; amzn_assoc_banner_id = "1TC354VDT7K8N1C85H82"; amzn_assoc_tracking_id = "lawfuel04-20"; amzn_assoc_linkid = "f2e5d13cc3b9170c3618edf25e9f06ac"; </script> <script src="//z-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&Operation=GetScript&ID=OneJS&WS=1"></script> </div>