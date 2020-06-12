15 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

With more than one million lawyers licensed to practice law in the U.S., choosing the right attorney got your specific accident case can be daunting. Although the process is tedious and time-consuming it is worth it.

The choice you make about which lawyer to hire is often personal and it can make or break your quest for fair compensation. Many people are faced with challenges knowing which way to go. What are the general guideline that will help you the next time you are choosing your lawyer.

Membership in Professional Bodies

When choosing the right lawyer, you certainly need to consider whether or not he or she has a valid membership in some of the leading associations and affiliations, as this shows that he is credible and eligible to represent you.

Superlawyers.com, a website that maintains information about some of the top-cream lawyers lists Kyle Koester Peter A. Law, David Van Sant, Jason McLendon, and Anthony Van Johson among others as the best you can hire when it comes to legal representation in personal injury and accident cases. Perhaps his high ratings on a number of websites site his over two decades of practice, broad knowledge, and the fact that he has represented clients in over forty courts with a high winning rate.

Consult Various Sources for Information about the Law Firm

Researching online sources, or consulting professional bodies such as the bar associations in your area can be a good way you start your search for the right attorney to represent you. Asking other attorneys for an objective and unbiased view about the lawyer is also a good way to avoid a bad hire.

Identify the Lawyer with the Right expertise

The field of law is very wide with tens of sub-specialties. Remember that not every lawyer is suited for all the cases. By understanding your particular problem, you should be able to find an attorney who has the specialties and experience that goes with handling the problem. You want to hire a lawyer with the most appropriate experience and track record of winning similar or even more challenging cases. It is not just about the length of practice, rather the number of actual cases the lawyer has successfully litigated and worn.

Analytical and Problem Solving Skills of the Lawyer

The ability of a lawyer to assess a situation, evaluate the risks and render an opinion that can stand the test of time is perhaps one aspect you don’t want to forget when assessing the candidature of a lawyer.

Your lawyer needs to be able to consider all the available information and analyze the underlying circumstances and confidently provide a solution. This way, your lawyer will eliminate your worries and help you focus on other issues knowing that your legal expert is tightly in control of the case.

The Attorney Should be a Good Communicator

Perhaps it is the ability of an attorney to communicate that he or she is paid for. A lawyer who has undoubted communication skills will articulate the facts of the case and confidently counter his or her adversaries in a court hearing.

You want to hire a lawyer who anticipates questions from your opponents and provide instant responses without having to refer from time to time. Your attorney needs to be able to express himself or herself as clearly and succinctly as possible. He or she should be able to explain to you all the material information relating to your case and answer your queries with lots of ease.

Finally…Rate the Lawyers Based on the Information You’ve gathered about them

After collecting crucial information from opinions, online client reviews, and information from friends, the next step is to narrow your list to only potential candidates to a manageable number. You will need to conduct interviews of each of the candidates whether by way of telephoning, email, or teleconferencing.

Regardless of the process of interview you choose, it is important to jot down some of the key indicators of a good lawyer and rating each one of them against the rubric. This will help you come up with a refined list of lawyers based on their ratings.

Source: Anthony Overton Van Johnson & Associates, P.C.

Attorney Anthony Van Johnson has an expansive network across the nation and is a member of numerous professional associations, including Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA), and American Bar association among others.