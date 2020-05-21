Accusation of Fraud on the Court Against Attorney David Hecht of Hecht Partners and ex-Pierce Bainbridge Partner

Just yesterday, LawFuel reported on the “The $1 Billion Case & The Unfolding Litigation Funding & Legal Drama.” The article suggested that the relationship between Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP and Hecht Partners LLP, may have some issues. Hecht Partners was formed by ex-named-partner David Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge, where he is joined by former Pierce Bainbridge partners Maxim Price, Kathy Lee Boyd, Conor McDonough, Janine Cohen, as well as Hecht’s wife Kinza Hecht. LawFuel mentioned a hearing which a Norton Fulbright partner characterized as “bizarre.” An ex-Pierce Bainbridge attorney has come forward and essentially accused David Hecht of fraud on a federal court at a hearing, involving a potential class action against Southwest and Boeing airlines.

For those who are just tuning in: Pierce Bainbridge — a firm that has boasted high-profile clientele including Rudy Giuliani, Michael Avenatti, Tulsi Gabbard, Don Lemon, Lenny Dykstra, Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and a Russian Oligarch – has been brutalized by accusations of corruption.

Around 60 attorneys have left in the last several months, and only a few remain. Recently, Hecht opened his own firm Hecht Partners. There has been speculation that Pierce Bainbridge and Hecht Partners are in cahoots and that it may have something to do with a $65,000,00000 debt Pierce Bainbridge racked up to litigation funder Virage Capital Management.

Multiple Lawsuits

In addition, Pierce Bainbridge is a defendant in three lawsuits from cash advance lenders for upfront payments totaling around $1 million and for which approximately $500,000 allegedly remains unpaid. In addition, a Philly lawyer has sued Pierce Bainbridge, and name partners: John Pierce, David Hecht (Hecht Partners), Max Price (Hecht Partners), Carolynn Beck (Goldstein & McClintock) and James D. Bainbridge. The suit involves allegations of financial misdeeds, including allegations of a $1,000,000,000.00 misrepresentation to litigation funder Pravati Capital.

Also, ex-partner Don Lewis, a double Harvard graduate, says he blew the whistle on financial misconduct and the firm retaliated against him, Lewis has also filed two lawsuits, the law firms of Littler Mendelson (Jeanine Conley) and Putney Twombly (Michael D. Yim) are also defendants. That is a total of at least six pending lawsuits against Pierce Bainbridge.

Dishonestly Claims

Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht has been accused by several professionals of dishonesty and lack of ethics. Lewis has also accused PB partner Denver G. Edwards and ex-partner Christopher N. LaVigne (Withers Bergman) of “lying under oath.” Furthermore, Pierce, ex-partner Douglas Curran (BraunHagey & Borden) and ex-partner Tom Warren (Warren Terzian) are reportedly listed as individuals affiliated with investor solicitation materials for a litigation fund, Talon LF, LLC, intricately connected to Pierce Bainbridge. Pierce is listed as the Chief Investment Officer.

Curran as the Co-Founder and member of the Talon underwriting team. Warren as a member of the Talon team. The leaked solicitation materials appear to have misleading statements about the Pierce Bainbridge litigation track record.

Back to the breaking news: Pierce Bainbridge had filed a motion to withdraw as putative class co-counsel in a matter where Southwest and Boeing Airlines are defendants. During a hearing on the matter, Hecht appeared, and reportedly claimed that while he was no longer a PB partner, he was still working with the firm. Hecht also reportedly stated the withdrawal motion was filed in error. The ex-PB attorney who filed the original withdrawal motion, has filed his own motion.

It speaks for itself:

***************

After reviewing the transcript from the May 13th hearing in this matter, I have confirmed what I believe are numerous statements of material fact by David Hecht which are inaccurate, and may have been made to intentionally mislead counsel and the Court. Therefore, I believe I have an ethical duty under Local Rule AT-3(b) and Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct 3.03 to correct the record.

Due to the sensitive nature of certain communications that I would need to put before the Court to correct the record, and in light of an email I received from Pierce Bainbridge’s outside counsel, Ed Altabet, today, in which he made several baseless accusations against me in what appeared to be an effort to intimidate me and hamper my efforts to correct the record, I request an In-Camera ex parte hearing before the Court. This will enable the Court to review the sensitive communications at issue and make a determination regarding privilege outside the presence of counsel for defendants, before anything is divulged publicly. If the Court would prefer, I will submit a sworn affidavit and the sensitive communications under seal in advance of the In-Camera hearing.

*****************

The drama continues to unfold with everything Pierce Bainbridge, and now seemingly everything with Hecht Partners. LawFuel will continue to follow and report on developments.

