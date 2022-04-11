Allens Exceeds Gender Targets With New Partners

LawFuel.com– Allens has today announced the appointment of 12 new partners, effective 1 July 2022.

‘We are pleased to welcome 12 outstanding individuals to the partnership. They are a diverse group of exceptional lawyers who are key advisers to clients and mentors to our people,’ said Managing Partner Richard Spurio.

The promotions will bring the percentage of female partners to just over 37 per cent on 1 July, exceeding the firm’s gender target – set in 2017 – of at least 35 per cent female partner representation in 2022. The firm has set a new target of at least 40% female partner representation in 2025, under its 40:40:20 aim: 40 per cent women, 40 per cent men and 20 per cent any gender (women, men or non-binary persons).

The appointments are across key areas of importance to clients, including private capital, ESG, energy transition, infrastructure and technology & data.

New partners

Elyse Adams – Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Adrian Amer – Mergers & Acquisitions

Hannah Biggins – Mergers & Acquisitions

Miranda Cummings – Disputes & Investigations

Stephanie Malon – Funds, Super and Wealth

Rebecca Pleming – Real Estate and Development

David Rountree – Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Monisha Sequeira – Disputes & Investigations

Simon Sherwood – Disputes & Investigations

Ngoc Anh Tran – Corporate

Yu Zhang – Banking and Finance

Lisa Zhou – Banking and Finance

‘We are delighted that we will exceed our gender target of at least 35 per cent female partners during 2022, our 200th year. The firm has taken deliberate steps over many years across structure, culture and policy to achieve this result,’ said Chair Fiona Crosbie.

‘As a firm, we strive to foster a culture where gender equality is the norm. It enriches our experiences as individuals, enhances our performance and delivers better outcomes for our clients and communities.’

