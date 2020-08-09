LawFuel

Powering Lawyers

You are here: Home / Power Law Firms - New Zealand / Anderson Lloyd / Anderson Lloyd

Anderson Lloyd

by Leave a Comment

Anderson Lloyd 6

Share

Contact

Contact Firm

Firm Details

  • Forests’ Legislation To Strengthen NZ Forest Supply Chain
    Anderson Lloyd – The Forests (Regulation of Log Traders and Forestry Advisors) Amendment Bill (the Bill) passed its third reading in Parliament on 22 July […]
  • Anderson Lloyd
    Share Contact Contact Firm Firm Details Home Practice Areas Lawyers Latest News & Publications Offices TweetSharePinShareShare0 Shares
  • Six Promotions at Anderson Lloyd
    Powered by LawFuel – Anderson Lloyd has promoted one to senior associate and six to associate. SENIOR ASSOCIATE Fiona McMillan, (left) who is based in Dunedin, […]
  • Redundancy and parental leave – mutually exclusive?
    Can someone be made redundant when they are on parental leave? This article looks at when this can occur, the obligations of employers, and what […]
  • Anderson Lloyd on Hydrogen Energy for New Zealand
    Government seeking feedback on Hydrogen’s potential role in the New Zealand economy Power Law Briefing – Anderson Lloyd The Government has released a Green Paper […]
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.