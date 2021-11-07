Anderson Lloyd

The Firm
Providing a full range of legal services, the firm has 26 partners across its four offices and provides regular opportunities for lawyers to join the practice in its different divisions.
Our clients are some of New Zealand’s leading businesses and we are involved in challenging and high profile legal work. You will have access to first-rate resources and leading technology and will be encouraged, mentored and developed to achieve your potential. We provide a genuinely collaborative culture – with teams working across offices to ensure we deliver the best results for our clients.
However, we like to think that we can offer you something a little different from other law firms. We have not lost sight of the important things. We want our people to look forward to coming to work and we openly encourage them to reach their own personal and professional goals. It’s our friendly environment, flexible work practices and our commitment to making sure that our staff are happy, healthy and enthusiastic that really sets us apart.
We are also part of our communities. We have active sustainability programmes, which promote environmentally sound practices, encourage diversity, and form partnerships that benefit our communities. We pride ourselves on our pro-bono work – and believe that providing pro-bono work is an essential element of every lawyer’s professional responsibility. Our people give their time, expertise and leadership to assist with a range of health, community, educational, environmental, heritage and recreational initiatives.
Internships –
Summer Clerkships that go from mid-November to mid-February each year. Applications open on 11 March 2022 & close on 25 March 2022
We have a Ngāti Kahungunu Internship Programme – Applications open in March each year and the successful candidate joins our summer clerks from November to February.
Salary Band for First Year –
Summer Clerks $47,320 (paid living wage so this increases every year) & Law Clerks $58,000
Diversity & Gender Balance –
Current gender diversity:
- 63% of authors are female
- 84% of non-authors are female
- 65% of Associates and above are female
- 35% of Partners are female
- 71% of the Executive are female
Pro Bono Work –
Authors recorded 554 pro bono hours in the last year, an increase of 35% on the previous year. This was split across 22 organisations.
Supervision & Mentoring –
Summer Clerks take part in a two day induction programme. They meet and connect with other summer clerks across the four offices. They are assigned a buddy who will be their first point of contact. Our team structures are fairly flat so they received close supervision from Partners, senior and junior staff.