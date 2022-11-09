AWS Legal Announce Three Promotions

>> In House Law Role -Auckland or Brisbane . . Plus More
Allanah Cunningham (Left) has been promoted to Senior Associate, Robbie McKenzie (Middle) to Associate, and Brigitte Simpson (Right) to Senior Solicitor.
“Allanah, Robbie, and Brigitte, under the guidance of the Partnership, have developed and continue to develop excellent legal skills in their specialty areas.” AWS Legal CEO Grant Yorkstone said. “It is a genuine pleasure to celebrate the successes of our staff and these promotions have been well deserved”.
Allanah Cunningham is a trust and property law specialist within our Rural and Agribusiness team, with a focus on farm succession planning and restructures. Having been involved in many complex trust and farming transactions since joining AWS Legal in 2017, Allanah has been able to put her trust and property expertise to good use. Allanah also supports many first home buyers through the process of buying their first home.
Robbie McKenzie is an Associate in our Rural and Agribusiness team. Specialising in property law, Robbie works on a variety of matters including farm transactions, restructures, complex subdivisions, easements and land covenants. He is also experienced in residential property transactions and first home purchases. Robbie enjoys interacting with clients and meeting their legal needs.
Brigitte Simpson is a commercial lawyer working in our Commercial team. Brigitte is gaining experience in a variety of commercial matters including reviewing and drafting commercial contracts, company restructures and administration, applying for trademarks, drafting terms of trade and sale and purchase of businesses.
