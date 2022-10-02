Family law has long been a staple for a vast number of smaller and mid-sized law firms in most jurisdictions, in the US, UK and elsewhere.

The issues involved in family law matters are significant, ranging from those seeking child support, a divorce lawyer, postnuptial agreements, prenuptial agreements and everything else.

Choosing a ‘family lawyer’ is therefore dependent upon the nature of the family law issue that is sought to be resolved.

And the range of lawyers you have to choose from is equally vast.

In the United States, there are over 57,000 family law and divorce law firms as at 2022, according to one resource.

Over the five years to 2022 there has been a marginal decline in the numbers which is largely due to online filing services (for divorces, etc) and also a decline in the actual divorce rate in the US. However there has been a rise in couples seeking to adopt a child and legislative changes have also seen a growing demand for legal industry services from LGBTQ couples, which has somewhat countered the overall trend towards fewer family law cases.

In terms of choosing legal services for family law matters, the key resources to be checked are outlined below. These include directories, Bar Association or Law Society checks, personal references from clients, online resources and the like.

Asking family, friends, co-workers and others is also excellent word-of-mouth for locating the best lawyers.

Remember that the best family law firm may not necessarily be the biggest – and often is not. Some of the best lawyers dealing with family law issues are solo lawyers or small firm lawyers who can often have extensive experience and competence handling legal issues relating to family law.

Questions to Ask A Family Lawyer

Before hiring your family lawyer you should prepare some key questions. These will depend upon the particular issue or issues you need to deal with, be they sensitive issues about spousal support, an uncontested divorce, domestic violence, a guardian ad litem query, same-sex couples or anything else.

Each will have some specific aspect that you need to consider. But among the questions to ask –

Experience with family law, and the area of particular concern;

Who will you be dealing with in the office?

How many cases like yours have they handled?

What are the fee arrangements or options?

Is there any special experience or expertise that they can bring to bear on your case?



There are any number of law firms who will provide their own advertised awards and benefits. For instance in the US among the major state jurisdictions the following law firms are family law leaders include some of the following, but remember these are not our recommendations necessarily but provide a list of those who specialize in these areas and that you need to check yourselves –

Best US Family Law Firms

Among the resources to check for the best family lawyers in the United States are the numerous directories, including state directories like, for instance, the Florida Super Lawyers and the California Super Lawyers etc, which can help provide some key advice as to the highly regarded family law firms.

The range of family law firms and specialist areas of family law means that checking for the right lawyer to handle your work with the necessary professional excellence is significant. Finding the right law firm means taking the checks we suggest in this article, but the resources to help in that search are significant.

Among the initial checking are the following key directories and law firm resources –

AVVO – is one of the major law directories and claims that 97 per cent of law firms in the US are covered. The site provides legal Q&A details as well as a comprehensive directory covering every state and every, conceivable area of law. It is an excellent starting point for those seeking to locate the family law firm they need.

Best Lawyers for Family Law – This website is a peer-reviewed law rating system that the company claims is a “sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process” and it certainly provides a geographically-centered ability to locate lawyers across the United States, including both family law specialists and any full-service law firm that handles such work.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys – This services is a very good way to locate top family law attorneys where they are rated using an impartial, third-party rating system and identifying top rated legal counsel in family law, including identifying top-ranked family law firms

Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers – Almost 14 per cent of America’s family lawyers belong to AAML and it is highly regarded as a resource that can help you locate a trial lawyer, counsellor, family law professional or anyone else in the practice areas you are searching for to achieve the best results. An excellent resource to do some ‘deep checking’ on qualified family law professionals.

Findlaw – Receiving over 1 million queries a month FindLaw is the ‘big daddy’ of directories and similar to the other major directories for those seeking to get the best lawyer for legal disputes, be they company deals or for divorce attorneys, and the site is part of the Thomson Reuters empires, affiliated to other sites like Super Lawyers, LawInfo and Abogrado.

Google Reviews – Never overlook Google reviews when it comes to looking for the right law firm. These will apply to law firms in any area in any country or state and so apply whether you are looking for a family lawyer in the State of Florida or in Birmingham, England or Sydney, Australia. Google reviews have their own checking mechanism and you should use them to also commence your search and to verify your independent checking using the additional resources outlined here.

Martindale Hubbell Directory – This is one of the standard legal directories that also provides a comprehensive ranking and rating system to locate the best family lawyers. Rather like AVVO, Martindale Hubbell rate lawyers on a peer-rating basis rating them from 1 – 5. An excellent resource to locate those in need of a family law attorney, but backed with the other resources we identify here.

There are also specialist state bar groups, such as the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, which provide additional information about lawyers with the requisite skills in areas of family law.

UK Family Law Specialists

In the UK there are various specialist law firms that handle family work, as in other jurisdictions. There are various resources to check the best family law firms that include many of those outlined in the US specialist section (above) and including the following –

Chambers Rankings – One of the major law firm and law specialist ranking publications that provides details on the best family lawyers ranked according to the Chambers’ surveys and ranking criteria.

Review Solicitors – This resource provides a list of family specialists that account a law firm’s accreditations, experience, size, notable cases, Legal Ombudsman and disciplinary records.

The Times Best Law Firms – The Times prepare a ranking for the best law firms, together with Statista, which provide an overview of some of the major law firms.

The Legal500 – This publication links to the best law firms and like some of the other ranking publications has an emphasis on commercial law matters, but also includes family law issues, high net worth individuals and related family and family wealth legal issues.

Specific Family Law Directories to Locate The Best Family Lawyer

Keep in mind that each state or federal jurisdiction will have its own directories (very often) and will certainly have their own Bar Association or Law Society offices that you can use to locate top family lawyers.

For instance in Australia there is the Australian Law Directory while directories like FindLaw can be used in Australia, the US, UK, New Zealand or elsewhere to locate the best family lawyers operating in that jurisdiction.

As always, the word-of-mouth, Google Review and local Law Society or Bar Association websites or queries will yield excellent starting points to locate the family law lawyer that your seek to handle your work and provide the best outcome for you.

