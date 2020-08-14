- Blank Rome Continues Longstanding Partnership with Diversity Lab to Pilot ‘Mansfield Rule 4.0’Powered by LawFuel –Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that it is participating in Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule 4.0, which measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, attorneys of color, attorneys with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ attorneys for governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. Blank […]
- Jennifer Bridges – Big Law firm Goodwin Procter is apparently implementing layoffs by stealth according to reports. The firm, which grosses over a billion dollars in revenues, is reportedly cutting associates, having already reduced staff numbers. Using ‘stealth tactics’, the firms can reduce employee numbers almost undercover where they avoid referring to cutbacks that relate […]
- Big Law Firm Implements ‘Voluntary Leave’ ProgramThe coronavirus has spooked most law firms and the pending merger between Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton has seen a four month delay until 1 July but it has also seen voluntary departures from the firm. A report from AbovetheLaw carries a report from the firm that it is implementing voluntary temporary leave of absence […]
- The Pierce Bainbridge “Who’s Who” Series: The “Name-Partners” Edition in The Law Firm DramaThe Law firm for Rudy Giuliani, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Avenatti, Carter Page, Don Lemon, Lenny Dykstra, Joan Dangerfield (Rodney Dangerfield’s widow) and a Russian Oligarch – Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP – reportedly racked up an “estimated $65 million debt” to Virage Capital Management in a year. Lack of ethics, lies under oath, […]
- The astounding accusations about a ‘smoke & mirror’ law firm by a former law firm partner prove to be on target
- ‘The Firm’ Update – Pierce Bainbridge Meets Lambert, Bendini & Locke?A Disappearance, Leaked Documents, Litigation Fund, Bar Complaint, Accusations of Bribes, Death Threats and More . . “[John] you have an unsustainable business model. . .Trying to do what you are doing – build a major NYC firm overnight is hugely risky . . .The last person who tried it in NY was Mark Dreier. He […]
- Big Talking Pierce Bainbridge To CloseIt was a firm that proudly boasted of its prowess and growth – touting itself as the “fastest growing law firm in the world” but now, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has announced it has commenced winding down its operation following around 50 attorneys leaving in recent months, as LawFuel has been reporting. […]
- The Solitary Big Law Whistle Blower Who Is Turning The Tables on A Firm That Made Him a TargetThe disturbing allegations from a whistleblowing, former Pierce Bainbridge attorney whose allegations continue to reveal an ugly picture of a Big Law firm unravelling Dan Garner – LawFuel were first to seriously call the finances of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP into question. Upon seeing competing quotes in Forbes from firm founder John […]
- The Ongoing Train Wreck at the Law Firm Hired by Rudy Giuliani and Tulsi GabbardOn November 6, 2019, Rudy Giuliani tweeted he had retained Pierce Bainbridge Beck Hecht & Price LLP for representation related to the Ukraine fiasco. At the time, Pierce Bainbridge had around thirty partners; just a few months later that number has been cut in half. Just before the onslaught, firm founder and then managing partner […]
- “We’ll Take Your Children” . . The Bizarre Arabian Nightmares Tale of Dechert Lawyers Accused of Torture & Other Human Right AbusesIt may not be a tale from Arabian Nights, but the tale of three senior Big Law partners conspiring to abuse and torture a ‘political prisoner’ in the United Arab Emirates has created a shock in the legal profession with a lawsuit making some appalling allegation of human rights abuses. A former executive at the […]
- How One Big Law Firm Is Working To Contain Coronavirus Financial FalloutLaw firms are scrambling to hold costs and overheads in any way they can, including eyeing employment changes and payment distributions. One firm that has attempted to avoid taking the coronavirus financial hit is Allen & Overy who have taken a bunch of measures they describe as “prudent management measures”. The firm has altered its […]
- Dan Garner – Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, previously self-proclaimed as the “Fastest Growing Law Firm in the History of the World,” is in an unprecedented free-fall. The latest news is that name partner Carolynn K. Beck, who served as the firm’s General Counsel and D.C. Office Managing Partner, is out. The departure […]
- The coronavirus has bitten the revenues and bottom lines for Big Law firms as a range of practices take major measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic on revenues and profits and the prospects of layoffs rises. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has cut compensation for associates and other employees by up to 25 per […]
- Name Partner at Pierce Bainbridge The Latest To Leave The Beleaguered FirmDan Garner* The severe problems at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, including the dispute with ex-partner and whistleblower Don Lewis, have been covered at length by LawFuel. And the latest development appears to be the departure of New York Office Managing Partner David L Hecht. Long-time Managing Partner John Pierce (formerly of K&L […]
- Powered by LawFuel – New York and Paris, March 4, 2020 – Hughes Hubbard & Reed announced today that Félix de Belloy joined its Paris office as a partner in the firm’s White Collar & Regulatory Defense group and Anti-Corruption & Internal Investigations practice. He brings with him associates Ralph Moughanie and Laureen Bokanda-Masson. Ted Mayer, […]
