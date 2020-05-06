Breaking News: Ex-Pierce Bainbridge General Counsel is Now at Goldstein & McClintock

LawFuel has learned that Carolynn K. Beck is now a partner at Goldstein & McClintock. Beck was a name-partner and General Counsel at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP. The issues at Pierce Bainbridge have been well covered in this space; it is safe to say that many currently view it as a severely flawed law firm; with a good deal of the reported troubling activity happening under Beck’s watch.

LawFuel’s last two articles – “The $65 Million Debacle – Pierce Bainbridge Meets American Greed” and “Pierce Bainbridge Litigation Finance Plays: The $1 Billion Lie and The $65 Million Debt” provide a comprehensive review of egregious firm issues under Beck’s watch. LawFuel also penned a “must read” feature on Beck when she departed – “Another “Name-on-the-Door” Partner Out at Imploding Pierce Bainbridge Law Firm.” Beck is joined at Goldstein & McClintock LLLP by ex-Pierce Bainbridge partner, Craig Bolton.

Beck is currently a defendant in at least three lawsuits in her individual capacity. Two brought by ex-partner Don Lewis, one by a Philadelphia lawyer; Bolton is a defendant in one of the Lewis lawsuits. Each of the lawsuits involves allegations of financial foul play. LawFuel has also noted, based on a report in Law360 – “Pierce Bainbridge Funder Targets Ex-Partners In Debt Chase” – the almost inevitable possibility that Virage Capital Management will chase ex-Pierce Bainbridge partners at their new firms, we imagine, given Beck’s role as a name-partner at Pierce Bainbridge, that Beck and Goldstein & McClintock may be in Virage’s site.

As we have previously reported, other firms for former Pierce Bainbridge partners that we believe may be in play include Armstrong Teasedale (Eric Creizman, Caroline Polisi and Melissa Madrigal), Bathaee Dunne (Yavar Bathaee and Brian Dunne) BraunHagey & Borden (Douglas Curran, Franklin Velie and Jonathan Kortmansky), Hecht Partners (David Hecht), Khan Law USA (Amman Khan), Warren Terzian (Tom Warren and Dan Terizan) and Withers Bergman (Christopher N. LaVigne.)

According to a Lewis Complaint, Pierce Bainbridge founder, John Mark Pierce, voiced terribly negative viewpoints – in writing, about Beck:

Pierce asserted Beck “is good for managing and settling the really low end, unimportant cases.”

Pierce opined that Beck “has as a mind that moves at the speed of pond water.”

Pierce’s confidante communicated to Don Lewis communicated to Lewis -in writing: “[Pierce] said don’t listen to Carolynn [Beck]. let her feel like she has some say doing her traffic cop thing… and he wants you to continue doing whatever you’re doing. cause you’re magic.”

Lewis has said Pierce propped Beck up because he could control her. Pierce was not the only one who remarked on Beck’s perceived shortcomings. The “Name-on-the-Door” link above has contemporaneous scathing written commentary from her former partner, Christopher N. LaVigne, currently at Withers Bergman LLP, as well as another partner former Pierce Bainbridge partner. Beck has also received much attention for her role in what Lewis says is her role, with her personal friend, Michael D. Yim of Putney Twombly, in an alleged “sham investigation” to “railroad” Lewis out of the firm as part of a cover-up.

Lewis’s filings also contain a stern letter to Beck with accusations of discovery abuses. Beck apparently never responded.

