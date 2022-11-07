Bruce Gray KC

Last Year – 44
Bruce Gray handles some of the heavy-weight criminal and civil briefs in the country, including representing the Anglican Church in respect of the Abuse in Care Inquiry, the unnamed wealthy businessman jailed over sexual assault claims and the National Party facing the accusations levelled by Winston Peters.
However apart from criminal cases he also handles a wide range of civil law and public law cases that land on his desk in Shortland Chambers including trademark, defamation and he also handled insurance claims surrounding the Christchurch earthquakes, as well as insolvency and a recent the trademark dispute between Coca Cola and Pepsi, among others.
His versatility and abilities have placed him at the forefront of the Bar in terms of his experience and expertise, cementing his role in the Power List.
