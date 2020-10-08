Dentons Elect Hayden Wilson To Chair

Haydon Wilson

Hayden Wilson has been elected as Chair of Dentons.

He took over from David Campbell, who stepped down after three years as chair, effective yesterday. Wilson also becomes part of the Dentons global board.

Wilson is a seasoned litigator who has headed up Dentons Kensington Swan’s litigation team in Wellington. He focuses on public, regulatory and commercial litigation, and has acted for regulatory bodies and government agencies, playing, the firm said, a key role in Dentons Kensington Swan’s relationships with these bodies.

Wilson served as an active board member at Dentons Kensington Swan for three years. He brings “a wealth of governance and leadership experience” to his new role as chair, as well as “an exciting vision for the future of law and Dentons Kensington Swan,” the firm said.

“We are delighted that Hayden been appointed as our new chair. Hayden has an absolute commitment to client service and a deep understanding of our business. We know with his guidance, we are in a strong position to continue building the firm of the future,” CEO Charles Spillane said.

Spillane also thanked Campbell for his contributions to the firm during his time as chair.

“We would also like to thank David Campbell for his incredible contribution and commitment to setting the strategic direction of Dentons Kensington Swan during his tenure as chair. He, alongside Hayden, were key driving forces behind our decision to seek greater international connectedness to serve our clients by combining with Dentons earlier this year,” Spillane said.