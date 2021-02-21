Divorce #3 For Kim Kardashian But She’s Not Going To Use Her Kanye West Case As Her First

It could have been aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian’s first case – her third divorce, this time from Kanye West. Instead she’s gone for the gold-plated Laura Wasser, who she used for divorce #2 (from baseballer Kris Humphries).

Laura Wasser has handled celebrity divorces from Britney Spears and Johnny Depp. She also handled the ‘circus’ we reported earlier involving Angelina Jolie. But her list of celebs is huge.

While Wasser, who says she was conceived the night her father passed his bar exam with the result that her initials were ‘L A W’ . Her father represented many celebs too, such as Billie Jean King, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford’s former wife Melissa Mathison, Alec Baldwin, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood and others.

A typical Wasser tactic is to advocate for her clients to negotiate and agree on a confidential settlement before any divorce papers are filed in court. LA divorces are more public than in New York, this ensures that more of the proceedings remain secret.

A source quoted by Page Six website said Kardashian was keen to finalise her relationship with West. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

The two were married in 2014 in Italy and have four children.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Kardashian is filing for joint custody and has agreed to a prenup, with the outlet dubbing the split as “amicable as a divorce can be.” The couple is also working on dividing their properties, given the complicated ownership of their Calabasas home.

According to gossip reports, West’s failed 2020 presidential run strained the couple’s marriage, especially after West divulged private details about their marriage on the campaign trail, including that they had considered getting an abortion.

Kim Kardashian’s legal career has continued to develop with her work on prison reform and – perhaps – as a pre-eminent divorce lawyer. It’s just that this divorce will not be her first case.