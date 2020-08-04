EY Survey Shows Cost Reduction Is Just One Way Pressures on In-House Law Departments Can Be Eased by Using Outside Lawyers

As pressures mount on in-house legal departments and their in-house lawyers to meet the pressures corporates face, a new EY survey shows the varied benefits that accrue to the in-house legal departments by using external lawyers.

A report from EY Law taken from over 1000 legal departments shows that some are using external legal managed services (LMS), while others are reticient about doing so. The report demonstrates the various advantages for corporate lawyers to use external lawyers to help deal with the pressures facing in house law departments.

As General counsel seek to ensure their companies are compliant with an ever-changing regulatory landscape, while at the same time managing their day-to-day legal operations, the benefits of cost reductions, meeting short-term goals and creating efficiencies – among other benefits – can be derived from the external lawyers.

The EY report analyzes the trend towards use of LMS by corporates and the benefits over both short- and long-term.

3 Primary Findings

Among the primary findings of the report are:

3 Different In-House Groups Identified

The report shows that there are significant differences in the

way law departments use managed services. It also reveals

that a group of innovative law departments have embraced

the managed services model and are actively looking for

ways to continuously expand its use.

LMS Used for Complex and Varying Reasons

Examining the data across the three groups, it is evident

that the forces driving law departments to use LMS vary

significantly and extend far beyond cost reduction. EY

research shows that the key drivers leading law departments

to pursue LMS include:

• Cost‑savings targets

• The desire to optimize internal processes due

to rising volumes of work

• Access to better quality information on comparable costs

and the productivity of internal and external resources

• The arrival of new LMS products and services allowing for

new technology‑enabled delivery models.

Benefits of LMS are Often Dramatic and Multi-Layered

Not only are there significant near‑term benefits to be had from

using LMS that extend beyond cost savings, but also there are

ongoing positive impacts around technology, human resources

and the ability to continue innovating in the future.

This research shows that law departments that use LMS most

widely enjoy a broad range of benefits in that they are:

• More cost effective in service delivery today

• More confident about improving efficiency in the future

• More confident in their ability to respond to geopolitical and

regulatory changes

• More confident they have built the right set of capabilities

within their departments

• Better able to attract and retain talent

These areas are examined in more detail in the following pages.