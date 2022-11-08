Cartel Buster
New Entrant
Grant Chamberlain’s role with the FMA as Cartel Investigations Manager sounds innocuous enough but when prices, inflation and interest rates are rising, it also casts a significant power upon the role and Grant Chamberlain has a key role to stamp out anti-competitive behaviour in the markets.
Running a dozen in his team at the FMA, he obtained new power when cartel conduct became a criminal office under the Commerce Act – providing for penalties including seven years’ prison and fines of up to $500,000 for individuals and up to $10 million or more for businesses.
This move b
rings New Zealand into line with Australia, which made cartel conduct criminal in 2009.
Chamberlain’s team has seen a response from the business sector after the changes and a bout of awareness-raising by the commission including videos which describe how even builders and real estate agents can fall foul of cartel regulations.