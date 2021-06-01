Holland & Knight Partner Douglas Wright Dies in Swimming Accident

Holland & Knight partner Douglas Wright has been identified as the person found floating in the waters off Clearwater Beach, Fla, confirmed by his firm as Douglas Wright, Operations and Finance partner.

Wright’s body was discovered by police after 6 p.m. Sunday on the northern part of Clearwater Beach. Rescue crews found him floating in the water and attempted CPR before taking him to Morton Plant Hospital where authorities say he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to determine the cause of death, according to investigators. But, the law firm said it appeared he died of a cardiac issue while swimming.

“Mr. Wright’s financial acumen, management skills, and tireless dedication to the firm were critically important to Holland & Knight’s success over the past two decades,” the firm wrote in a statement. “Even more important, he was widely admired for his kindness and generosity. He had an engaging personality, an extraordinary intellect, and a big heart. He was a much loved friend, partner, and mentor to many throughout the firm and the Tampa Bay community.”

Wright practiced at Holland & Knight for his whole legal career. He began there in 1987.

He specialized in corporate and tax planning, along with business and tax litigation. The firm said he worked closely with its managing partner to run Holland & Knight’s legal practices and operations.

“Mr. Wright was a loving son and brother, the father of three children and grandfather of one,” Holland & Knight wrote. “His children and granddaughter were a tremendous source of pride to him. He will be greatly missed.”