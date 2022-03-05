How Cravaths Just Pushed The Big Law Salary Scale Needle

Cravaths’ ‘wow’ factor on mid-level and senior associates’ pay levels

The Big Law salary scale just took another push from big law salary payer Cravaths . .

Cravaths, along with Davis Polk and Milbank are the ‘troika’, as AbovetheLaw describes them, that lead the way on the big law salary scale and – once again – they haven’t let the troika down with their associate salary announcement this month.

Here are the figures released by ATL on the scale:

Class of 2021: $215,000 ($215,000)

Class of 2020: $225,000 ($225,000)

Class of 2019: $250,000 ($250,000)

Class of 2018: $295,000 ($293,500) $1,500 more

Class of 2017: $345,000 ($335,000) $10,000 more

Class of 2016: $370,000 ($360,500) $9,500 more

Class of 2015: $400,000 ($381,000) $19,000 more

Class of 2014: $415,000 ($396,500) $18,500 more

Information about pay at law firms anywhere? We’re interested, so let us know at lawfuel@gmail.com