Howard University School of Law Receives Highest Ever Single Donation

The Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Greene Public Service Scholars Program at Howard University School of Law. This unique partnership will support and cultivate exceptional law students committed to a career in public service. Recipients will receive a three-year, full-tuition scholarship, and be part of program of lectures, special programming, mentorship and practical experience in the field of social justice. Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, President of Howard University, said
“This gift will alleviate the financial burden for our future servant leaders who want to pursue passion over profit.”