Howard University School of Law Receives Highest Ever Single Donation

Howard University School of Law has received the single-largest donation in the school’s 152-year history—$10 million from the Jerome L. Greene Foundation.

The funds will establish an endowed scholarship program that covers the entire law school tuition for four Howard law students annually, on the condition that they go on to public service work. Recipients of the Greene Public Service scholarships will also be placed in summer fellowships at major law firms, where they will gain experience working on pro bono matters and receive stipends from the firms.

The Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Greene Public Service Scholars Program at Howard University School of Law. This unique partnership will support and cultivate exceptional law students committed to a career in public service. Recipients will receive a three-year, full-tuition scholarship, and be part of program of lectures, special programming, mentorship and practical experience in the field of social justice. Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, President of Howard University, said

“This gift will alleviate the financial burden for our future servant leaders who want to pursue passion over profit.”

