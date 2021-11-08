Law Society President Elect Enters With Hesitancy . . And An Apology

It is undoubtedly a mark of the times that the lyrics from a song posted to celebrate her election has seen apologies all round for Martelli McKegg partner and 32nd NZ Law Society president Jacqueline Lethbridge.

The apology was highlighted in Sasha Borissenko’s Herald column, complete with a caveat for lawyers to take care with their social media posts, the issue is nonetheless surely more a reflection of wokeism than offence. Clearly none was intended with the use of the forbidden n-word in the song’s title, but Ms Lethbridge issued the sort of apology that is the commonplace mea culpa for those who transgress in an age of intense wokeism.

“. . I re-shared a story from a follower that included an inappropriate song. As soon as I became aware of this I removed it. I want to unreservedly apologise to anyone who might have seen this and who, rightfully, might have been offended by it.”

Apologies don’t come more politically correct than that.

But the Law Society felt constrained to further condone the behaviour with their crafted response:

The New Zealand Law Society accepted Lethbridge’s explanation that she made a mistake and acknowledged her apology, a spokesperson said. “It was not her intention to share inappropriate material and this is a reminder for all in the legal profession of the risks of sharing content posted from other people on social media. The Law Society acknowledges that the post, on the face of it, would cause offence and hurt.”

We’re sure she will be gratified to learn that the Society have accepted her explanation.

Jacqueline Lethbridge represents Murray Bolton, the wealthy jet-setter who successfully challenged the government’s quarantine rules regarding his rights to self-quarantine.

