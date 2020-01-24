Law Society President to Feature in Movie From ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Producer

15 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

LawFuel.com – Law Society president Tiana Epati, LawFuel’s Lawyer of the Year, is to feature in a new movie from the producer of “Jojo Rabbit”, the Oscar-nominated Chelsea Winstanley.





​

The movie is to be produced by Winstanley’s new film production company, to be based in both Los Angeles and New Zealand, and will feature Ms Epati’s battle to free a former gang member from jail. The court case saw the Law Society president as a young country lawyer fighting former colleagues from Crown Law to free her client from jail.



The details of the battle may be seen in the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hsYKM78Meo



To be called ‘The Appeal’, the successful appeal by Ms Epati was followed by her successful efforts on a number of cases before the New Zealand appeal courts, followed by last year’s elevation to the presidency of the New Zealand Law Society.