LexisNexis New Zealand’s Social Justice project delivers FREE legal guidance to New Zealanders during the pandemic crisis

Tenants’ rights, employees’ rights and immigration measures guidance notes are available through the LexisNexis New Zealand COVID-19 Information Centre

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – LexisNexis New Zealand, a leading provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics to the legal industry, announced today www.lexisnexis.co.nz/COVID19. This information for the general public is an extension of the Practical Guidance – Social Justice module.

“COVID-19 has had an immense effect on global economies, but there is a human-factor that can get lost in the statistics,” said Greg Dickason, Managing Director, LexisNexis Pacific. “By providing relevant guidance on topics like tenant and employee rights, [LexisNexis] New Zealand’s Social Justice project addresses the human aspect of this crisis.”

What is the Practical Guidance – Social Justice?

Practical Guidance- Social Justice is a free-to-use product aimed at offering information and guidance for individuals unable to afford a lawyer or who wish to represent themselves in court. Legal professionals and academics provide their expertise to a range of topics that include: Self-Represented Litigants Guidance; Immigration; Discrimination; Seniors; Māori Law and Ethnic Groups, among others.

LexisNexis New Zealand teamed-up with the Wellington Community Justice Project to provide timely notes on tenants’ and employees’ rights during the pandemic crisis. These are the first of a series of pandemic-focused guidance notes specifically created for the general public, available in the Practical Guidance COVID-19 Toolkit on the Other topics planned for future release include Police Powers in the COVID-19 Context and the Construction Industry at Alert Level 2 and Above.

“The current climate with COVID-19 emphasises the importance of legal content for everyday New Zealanders to better understand and enforce their rights. The Wellington Community Justice Project (WCJP), Law Reform team continues to work with LexisNexis to update and create social justice content during this time,” said Natasha Young, Law Reform Leader, Wellington Community Justice Project. “Thank you to the WCJP volunteers Prakriti Bhatt, Sarah Burton and Ashley Chrystall for assisting with the COVID-19 Guidance Notes.”

“While New Zealand prepares to drop to Alert Level 3, many people will be faced with a new reality as it relates to where they work and live. These guidance notes, available on our COVID-19 Information Centre, focus on topics directly related to the issues they are facing during this crisis. By providing these free resources to the general public, we [LexisNexis New Zealand] continue our pledge to advance the Rule of Law within our community,” said Andy Boss, General Manager, LexisNexis New Zealand.

Visitors to the COVID-19 Information Centre have access to downloadable PDF “guidance notes” containing easy-to-understand legal guidance tailored for the general public. These notes provide practical information on relevant legal issues to New Zealanders during the COVID-19 crisis, identifying risks and issues that may arise. Written in plain English, the guidance notes help the reader to understand their rights and obligations in these unprecedented times.

Available on the COVID-19 Information Centre are:

Tenants’ Rights in the COVID-19 Context (DOWNLOAD HERE) Addresses Government measures to protect tenants’ in their homes during the time of the crisis Guidance note is in Q&A format and covers an overview of the temporary changes to the law, and information on moving tenancies during the lockdown; the temporary rent freeze; and terminating tenancies during the lockdown Material is useful for any residential tenant unsure of their rights under the law in the COVID-19 situation

Employees’ Rights in the COVID-19 Context (DOWNLOAD HERE) Employment rights is a huge area of focus at the moment given the fast-moving changes to businesses in NZ Addresses the Government’s measures to assist businesses during the lockdown and beyond Guidance note is in Q&A format and covers employment types, income rights, leave rights, and workplace rights – it will be useful for any employee unsure of their rights and entitlements at the moment

(DOWNLOAD HERE) Immigration Measures in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic (DOWNLOAD HERE) The closure of NZ borders to almost all travellers in response to the COVID-19 crisis has created new challenges for immigration to NZ Guidance note covers key information about travel to NZ, how visas are affected, and information for seasonal employers This note will be useful for anyone unsure of their rights with respect to immigration in New Zealand at this time

Other Social Justice topics available in the Practical Guidance COVID-19 Toolkit include:

Police Powers in the COVID-19 Context (DOWNLOAD HERE)

COVID-19 Guidance for the Construction Industry at Alert Level 2 and Above (DOWNLOAD HERE)

About Wellington Community Justice Project – Law Reform Team

Started by law students at Victoria University of Wellington in 2010, the Wellington Community Justice Project aims to improve access to justice in New Zealand and our community and give our volunteers opportunities to develop their legal skills. By partnering with various existing organisations which share similar goals, including Wellington Community Law Centre, the Human Rights Commission, the Restorative Justice Trust and so on, they also work to ensure that areas of society overlooked by the current system are addressed by exploring new avenues of community work. The Law Reform Team of the WCJP works to ensure that legislative changes and policy developments in New Zealand reflect the wider community. Partnering with LexisNexis, the Law Reform Team review and create Social Justice content, aimed at making the law more accessible to help every New Zealander understand and enforce their own rights.

