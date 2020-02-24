Michael Diaz Jr. Supports The CABA Gala With Style And Dignity

72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Some glittery social affairs can leave guests guarding their wallets while suffering from heartburn, inane conversations and pretentious guests. However, the annual CABA Gala hits all the right notes for supporting two worthy causes and attracting guests who are really invested in the charity event.



The Cuban American Bar Association, or CABA, sponsors the annual event to raise money for CABA scholarships and pro bono legal services for many disenfranchised immigrants and poor people in the Miami area.

Michael Diaz, Jr., of the Diaz-Reus Law Firm, served as president, cheerleader and chief advocate for the star-studded event that attracted dignitaries, business leaders, judges, politicians, and attorneys. The 2020 event, which was the 46th annual gala, raised more than $500,000 for Cuban scholarships and legal services.



Spectacular Venue for Raising Awareness



I find that the Cuban-American population of Miami has earned an outstanding reputation among recent immigrants to the U.S. melting pot. No group has contributed more to politics, business and culture in the United States in as short a time as the Cuban population of South Florida.



Giving back comes naturally to successful Cubans, charity supporters and simple neighborhood acquaintances.

The CABA Gala just finished its 46th year in a packed venue at The Intercontinental Miami, where the theme was the “the Roaring Twenties” as we break ground on a new century of Roaring Twenties that we hope will be remembered as nostalgically and fondly as the early 1920s.



The night featured Cuban cuisine, a charity casino, dancing, live salsa music, and black-tie ambiance.

This partnership between twin charities, community leaders and business leaders stands out as one of the most perennially successful charity events in the country, and it serves as a model of how to integrate charity events with fun times, great food and social events of the highest order.



CABA President Michael Diaz, Jr. served as the official host and master-of-ceremonies at the glittering event. A former president and board member of CABA, Diaz is a perfect spokesperson for the charities and the event. As a respected Miami lawyer, Diaz knows the importance of recruiting and funding top talent for the legal profession. On the other side of the coin, CABA’s pro bono efforts change lives through legal advocacy for any number of challenges that Cuban-Americans and Cuban immigrants face.



At the Gala, President Michael Diaz, Jr. swore in his successor, President-elect Frances Guasch De La Guardia. La Guardia is a partner in the firm Holland & Knight. She specializes in commercial and appellate litigation, and her past community-service efforts include working with the Charity Hurricane Legal Relief Clinics and Catholic Charities.



Worthy Charities for the Roaring 2020s



The 2020s have just as many challenges and opportunities as the 1920s, and the theme of this year’s CABA Gala is amazingly opportune. Details about the two charities include the following information.



The CABA Foundation fund for scholarships is based on various criteria that include community service, scholarship, academic pursuits, personal character references, an essay, and financial need. The scholarships are awarded to any deserving student, without regard to gender, race, color, ethnicity or sexual orientation.



The CABA Pro Bono charity provides lawyer services to needy people in South Florida communities. These include legal services related to immigration, domestic violence, dependency, and human trafficking.



Final Thoughts



I can wholeheartedly support the goals of the CABA Gala charity event, and I would like to encourage others to support these fine causes. Haj Media was one of the sponsors, and the company acquitted itself proudly by telling a great story in a thematically appropriate setting for forward-looking activists. Michael Diaz, Jr. was also one of the sponsors, and he can take great credit for a successful and impactful event.

