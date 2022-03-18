Omni Bridgeway Launches US Judgment Enforcement Business

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 – LawFuel – Omni Bridgeway (formerly known in the US as Bentham IMF) is pleased to announce the launch of its US Judgment Enforcement business.
Omni Bridgeway, the most experienced multi-disciplinary foreign judgment enforcement provider in the world, launches its Judgment Enforcement services business in the US with three key appointments and further expansion pending, building on the company’s 35-plus year track record in global enforcement.
We are delighted to welcome Hannah van Roessel as Senior Investment Manager, Director Enforcement – US in New York. Since 2013, Hannah has served as Director Enforcement & EMEA, Senior Legal Counsel in the Amsterdam office of Omni Bridgeway’s litigation and global enforcement funding business, with a notable record of managing active enforcement cases and securing recoveries in contested settings. Hannah brings significant hands-on experience with the cross-border recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards on the basis of the New York Convention in a large number of jurisdictions, especially against sovereigns and semi-sovereigns.
Andrew Saker, Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US notes “Omni Bridgeway’s global leadership in judgment enforcement is unparalleled in terms of the results we deliver clients. We are excited to officially launch our enforcement business in the US with the arrivals of Hannah, Jeff, and Gabe. Our dedicated US team will serve as an on-the-ground resource for clients in devising, managing, and executing cross border enforcement strategies, working closely with colleagues in North America, and researchers and asset tracers worldwide.”
ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY
Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in litigation financing and managing legal risk, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems. With international operations based in 20 locations, Omni Bridgeway offers dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.