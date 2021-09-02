Andrew Petersen succeeded former Power List member and Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly, who returned to full time practice with the ‘Golden Triangle’ Big Law firm and unquestionably one of the country’s most powerful law firms.
Petersen has a lengthy background in real estate and projects law, having headed the firm’s division in that area and having acted in some of the largest real estate deals in the country, including Peter Cooper’s Cooper & Company (Britomart precinct developers), as well as Fletcher Building, Kiwi Property, Rank Group, Carter Holt Harvey, Goodman Group and the Goodman property trust.