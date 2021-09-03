Retaining his position from last year, Attorney General David Parker has had a mixed year, ranging from trade and export issues to environment issues and the gun control legislation brouhaha.
Perhaps his most significant current role is unravelling the complex mess of decision-making in the Resource Management arena from the country’s surplus of local authorities, a problem in desperate need of a lasting solution. The Attorney General is preparing to – at last – truly reform the RMA in what the Environmental Defence Society says is “arguably the most important environmental review panel of our times.”
Most recently he has also been involved as Deputy Finance Minister in moves to block foreign investors buying into key infrastructure assets, military technology companies and media groups.
But as senior law minister he continues to have a powerful influence over the appointments processes to both the Bench ande Bar, noting that the 2019 QC appointments would reflect his view on a reduced number to the ranks of QCs.
Leaving the big house but remaining on the List
Leaving her role as Governor General in October, Dame Patsy Reddy nonetheless remains atop the Power List …
Retaining his position from last year, Attorney General David Parker has had a mixed year, ranging from trade and export issues to environment issues and …
Mai Chen
She remains one of the media’s go to speakers on matters public or constitutional law-related, Mai Chen has been talking about the ‘ground breaking’ …
Part of Russell McVeagh’s makeover after its years of bad press following the sexual assault issues has been to appoint resource management lawyer Allison Arthur-Young …
With a government that has a strong affiliation to commissioning enquiries and reports, Victoria Casey QC has become something of a go to Silk with …
The mega-search engine’s man-on-the-ground in Wellington cannot be anything but powerful when Google continue to increase their own power via the lobbying handled by Ross …
The growing significance of sports in New Zealand has continued to provide Warren Alcock with a placement in the Power List, regarded by many in …
Andrew Petersen succeeded former Power List member and Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly, who returned to full time practice with the ‘Golden Triangle’ Big Law …