Mai Chen
She remains one of the media’s go to speakers on matters public or constitutional law-related, Mai Chen has been talking about the ‘ground breaking’ life sentence for Mosque murderer Brenton Tarrant, the COVID-19 charges mooted for returning New Zealanders, boardroom diversity in New Zealand and anti-Chinese racism in respect of the pandemic.
She has been a Top 50 Diversity Figures in Public Life in the Global Diversity List, an Mai inaugural Chair of NZ Global Women, including NZ’s top 200 women leaders. She also founded and is the inaugural Chair of NZ Asian Leaders and is also the inaugural Chair of SUPERdiverse WOMEN.
“I would rather have the Bible going through my head than Katy Perry, . . “It (the Bible) helps me to have God in mind, it helps me enormously.”
Mai Chen speaking with Bible Society’s Sarah Richards
As managing partner of Chen Palmer Public and Employment Law Specialists, Professor at the University of Auckland School of Law, Director of BNZ. She is Chair of New Zealand Asian Leaders and the Superdiversity Centre for Law, Policy and Business she remains a thought leader on key legal, business and social issues.