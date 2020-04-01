Promotions To Principals at Todd & Walker

TODD & WALKER Law is extremely proud to be able to announce some positive news amongst tough recent weeks. Peter Sygrove and Louise Denton are joining Graeme Todd and Michael Walker as Principals from today, 1 April 2020.The decision to continue with these announcements has been given serious consideration.

For our communities to be able to work alongside a trusted, full service law firm during times of uncertainty is crucial, and we believe that we will be even better placed to serve you with these leaders, Peter and Louise, joining as Principals. Peter and Louise have contributed significantly to the firm and have outstanding reputations in their fields.

Peter Sygrove jointly heads the firm’s Property and Corporate teams.

His commercial, solution-focused approach ensures that Peter delivers successful outcomes for his clients.Peter advises on all aspects of property law including retail and commercial leasing, buying and selling real estate, due diligence investigations of commercial property portfolios, residential development, subdivisions and construction.

He is recognised for his in-depth knowledge of the Overseas Investment Act and for offering clients his additional expertise in broader corporate and commercial matters.

Louise Denton is a senior leader in the Criminal Defence team and leads the firm’s Family law practice.Louise regularly advises in the areas of domestic violence, protection orders and care of children following separation, guardianship and other associated family law matters.

A criminal defence expert, Louise is an experienced litigator she has appeared in numerous District Court cases, High Court appeals and Parole Board hearings and is a well-respected lawyer for all manner of criminal and quasi-criminal matters.Principals Graeme and Michael are delighted to have these two highly talented lawyers join them. Their commitment to the firm could not have been more ably demonstrated by their decision to not postpone their admission to the firm at this challenging time.

