Rebel Wilson 2

Actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson is well known for her role in movies like‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘Bridesmaid’ and ‘Night at the Museum’. But the droll, witty actress also has a law degree from the University of New South Wales and has gone on to become a writer, producer and also often outspoken.
he famously became embroiled in a defamation case when Australian magazines alleged that she was a serial liar. She sued for special damages and in 2017 she won her case and was awarded $500,000.https://hop.clickbank.net/?affiliate=life7660&vendor=resurge&lid=3&tid=LF
