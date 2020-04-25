‘Scarface’ Oligarch Faces Judicial Slapdown From Movie Producer In Bizarre, $50 Million Litigation

Sergey Grishin, the billionaire oligarch we reported on here, has received a severe judicial slap from the US Court in Central California when ordered to pay a $85,000 bond before moving ahead with appeals of the motion to strike out the complaint against Jennifer Sulkess, business associate of his former wife Anna Fedoseeva.

The motion (see below) relates to a claim of copyright infringement alleged by Grishin in respect of postings made by Sulkess following her and Fedoseeva allegedly receiving death threats both in writing and via video.

Sulkess and Fedoseeva (left) are business partners in a movie production company called Twelve Productions. The two had obtained temporary restraining orders from the Los Angeles Suprerior Court in June 2018, which they allege Grishin repeatedly and “brazenly” breached on multiple occasions.

Sulkess’ attorneys argue that there was no copyright infringement and that the postings comply with the anti-SLAPP legislation.

The requirement to post the bond before proceeding with any appeal has been another reversal for Grishin and his ‘assassin’ attorneys, principally former Pierce Bainbridge partner Amman Khan (right). The firm has lost the Sulkess restraining order against Grishin, along with motions in the state court battle that is currently raging, where he is suing on the claim that he entered into short term “oral” loans with Twelve Productions while both Sulkess and Fedoseeva are suing for his alleged numerous death threats against them and which incude a variety of both vile and violent alleged threats, videos and other alleged misdeeds by the billionaire.

The $50 Million Defamation Suit

The defamation suit relates to material, including apparent videos recording Grishin making death threats and which he sought to copyright before suing the impecunious Sulkess for $50 million for defamation, copyright infringement and invasion of privacy.

Grishin was in the middle of a divorce from his third wife Anna Fedoseeva when he allegedly launched a volley of death threats against Fedoseeva and her business partner Sulkess, 32, before filing a criminal complaint against Fedoseeva in Russia claiming that she had defrauded him of money for a low budget movie.

Sulkess produced the movie “Nona” before meeting Fedoseeva after which the two formed the company and produced an independent psychological horror film called “Nishkinata” – which translates to “White Eyes” – The film is still in post production and has been on hold while dealing with the lawsuits.

Fedoseeva was subsequently arrested and jailed in Moscow before being released with a Russian court finding the arrest and imprisonment “illegal”.

The Sulkess Motion to Strike catalogs a series of bizarre and at times horrifying allegations about Grishin’s alleged threats and actions, including reference to the posting of a letter Grishin sent via text message to Fedoseeva, which was addressed to President Trump, where he claims to have knowledge of terrorist plots against the United States

Among a variety of horrifying claims emerge from the filing, quoted from the pleading –

February 27 2018 –

His message also threatens that he has the ability to destroy Fedoseeva and Sulkess because of his vast wealth: “Are you familiar with the concept of operation without a budget? This is the worst thing that can happen to a person opposed by a clever, inventive, insidious enemy. It’s not my choice, you got me there. Enjoy it.”

May 12 2018 –

On May 12, 2018, Grishin texted Fedoseeva that he has a “Glock” gun with a “15-round clip,” “13 for you [and] 2 in any case for me.” He described in excruciating detail how he had meticulously thought out how he would kill her publicly at the Four Seasons: “imagine how beautiful it would be – a crowd of people, cameras, you at the point of a pistol… Special bullets so they bury you in a closed casket…”

June 3 2018 – Moscow

He (Grishin) pulled out a gun with a silencer, pointed it at her (Fedoseeva), and said that he would kill her. As he was talking, she grabbed the gun and wrestled it from his grip and it fell to the floor. During their struggle, he punched her and “head-butted” her and broke her teeth. She managed to escape. She filed a police report the next day.

June 8 2018 –

Grishin texted Sulkess stating that Anna “is not this pretty any more. Missing some teeth.” He also said “… I am devil much much more.And Russian jail are not good. You do not want to mess up business with Russian like me. Not at all. Just a friendly reminder.”

July 2018 –

Grishin sent Sulkess, Fedoseeva, and Fedoseeva’s mother

bizarre sexual videos and audio recordings, depicting women dancing in various states of undress, and engaging in sexual activity with one another and with Grishin. In one of the video recordings, Grishin vows that “all people involved directly or indirectly will die,” and that some of these deaths will be by “cruel and painful ways.”

The ongoing war between the billionaire oligarch and his ex-wife and her producer partner is doubtless far from over given the money – on the one side – and the determination of the two women on the other

LawFuel will continue to report on the proceedings.

