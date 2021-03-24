The 2021 LawFuel Twitter Power List – New Zealand Law’s Top 20 Twitter List

Last year we posted the Top 20, and this year we have some new entrants and some surprise entries – plus (okay, you caught us) a couple of omissions.
We’re focused here on those with influence in the legal community in New Zealand. So it includes the inevitable lawyer/politician.
Take lawyer/consultant Steven Vincent for instance (27k followers). He’s a lawyer, he lives in London and he has a massive following, but he’s not influencial in legal circles, per se
No. 1
Andrew Little
29k
Former Justice Minister and current Labour Minister of Health and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations the tweets are more parliamentary than provocative. For spies and those interested, he is also Minister for the Government Communications Security Bureau and the New Zealand SIS although you won’t find much to whet the espionage appetite here.
No. 2
Golriz Ghahraman
27k