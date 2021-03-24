The New Zealand Law Firms Leading the Twitter Power List . . And The Big Law Firm With Just 3 Followers

It’s smaller firms leading the Twitter charge but Donald Trump may have put others off the platform’s advantages
The smaller firms and one of the oldest in New Zealand are leading the Twitter charge while the bigger law firms lag in the rankings here. Among the Big Law contenders, Meredith Connell have 122 followers, Anderson Lloyd 51 and Bell Gully with a lonely 3 (you read correctly).
Bell Gully and others are not alone in the single figures with Sharp Tudhope and Duncan Cotterill are just mustering 7 followers, Hesketh Henry has 9 and a number of significant-sized law practices having no Twitter presence on the platform at all.
Among the large firms Russell McVeagh has around 315 followers and Dentons Kensington Swan have around 300.
Leading the Twitter pack are two IP firms, but three sole practitioners are making their own noises online, excluding Power Tweeter Jeremy Sutton.
As the NZ Law Society recently reported, using Twitter can be an effective way to engage with clients and potential clients, although New Zealand law firms are reasonably slow on the Twitter uptake.
For lawyers it is a chance to interact with colleagues and potential clients (in a public domain), hear about breaking news and recent developments in their field, discuss various issues and topics, and to promote themselves or their firm or employing organisation. It allows someone to talk about their profession in a more laid-back manner and is also a good way to keep informed about organisations that use Twitter to promote their business.Law Society
There are some ‘pro tips’ that lawyers can use to boost their business and profile, including using Twitter tools like ‘Moments’.
Optimizing your law firm’s use of Twitter for research, news and case matters without wasting billable hours scrolling through your Twitter feed or struggling to find the right content is something that can be readily done using other ‘pro tips’. You can also access handy tools to help this entire process, such as here:
The LawFuel Top New Zealand Law Firm Twitter List
Henry Hughes – @Henry_Hughes – 2.3k
AJ Park – @AJParkIP – 1.4k
McLaughlin Law – @McLaughlinLaw – 1.25k
Quay Law – Ian Mellett – @Quay Law – 1.2k
Buddle Findlay – @Buddlefindlay – 973
Fitzherbert Rowe – @FitzherbertRowe – 925
Simpson Grierson – @SimpsonGrierson – 855
Chapman Tripp – @CTInsights – 650
Rainey Collins – @RaineyCollins – 610
Norris Echetebu Law – @NZUSLegal – 357
Follow LawFuel on Twitter Here
And Join Our New Twitter Law Jobs Page Here
Return to the LawFuel NZ Law News Page Here
- The New Zealand Law Firms Leading the Twitter Power List . . And The Big Law Firm With Just 3 Followers
- DLA Piper advises Accel-KKR and Seequent on $USD1 Billion of Seequent Group
- Joseph Parker Named As High Profile Sportsman In Drug Trial
- Russell McVeagh Takes a Lead On Women-in-Law With 3 Key Points For Junior Woman Lawyers
- Tributes Flow For Former NZLS President and ‘Good, Kind Man’ Jonathan Temm
- The New Zealand Law Profession’s Unceremonious ‘Third Anniversary’ Of Workplace Bullying & Harassment