The New Zealand Law Firms Leading the Twitter Power List . . And The Big Law Firm With Just 3 Followers

It’s smaller firms leading the Twitter charge but Donald Trump may have put others off the platform’s advantages

The smaller firms and one of the oldest in New Zealand are leading the Twitter charge while the bigger law firms lag in the rankings here. Among the Big Law contenders, Meredith Connell have 122 followers, Anderson Lloyd 51 and Bell Gully with a lonely 3 (you read correctly).

Bell Gully and others are not alone in the single figures with Sharp Tudhope and Duncan Cotterill are just mustering 7 followers, Hesketh Henry has 9 and a number of significant-sized law practices having no Twitter presence on the platform at all.

Among the large firms Russell McVeagh has around 315 followers and Dentons Kensington Swan have around 300.

Leading the Twitter pack are two IP firms, but three sole practitioners are making their own noises online, excluding Power Tweeter Jeremy Sutton.

As the NZ Law Society recently reported, using Twitter can be an effective way to engage with clients and potential clients, although New Zealand law firms are reasonably slow on the Twitter uptake.

For lawyers it is a chance to interact with colleagues and potential clients (in a public domain), hear about breaking news and recent developments in their field, discuss various issues and topics, and to promote themselves or their firm or employing organisation. It allows someone to talk about their profession in a more laid-back manner and is also a good way to keep informed about organisations that use Twitter to promote their business. Law Society

There are some ‘pro tips’ that lawyers can use to boost their business and profile, including using Twitter tools like ‘Moments’.

Optimizing your law firm’s use of Twitter for research, news and case matters without wasting billable hours scrolling through your Twitter feed or struggling to find the right content is something that can be readily done using other ‘pro tips’. You can also access handy tools to help this entire process, such as here:

The LawFuel Top New Zealand Law Firm Twitter List



Henry Hughes – @Henry_Hughes – 2.3k



AJ Park – @AJParkIP – 1.4k



McLaughlin Law – @McLaughlinLaw – 1.25k

Quay Law – Ian Mellett – @Quay Law – 1.2k

Buddle Findlay – @Buddlefindlay – 973

Fitzherbert Rowe – @FitzherbertRowe – 925

Simpson Grierson – @SimpsonGrierson – 855

Chapman Tripp – @CTInsights – 650



Rainey Collins – @RaineyCollins – 610



Norris Echetebu Law – @NZUSLegal – 357



