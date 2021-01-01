The Power Lawyer Business Leaders – 2021

Mark Verbiest – Director – Heavyweight company director Verbiest, formerly of Simpson Grierson, has continued to land major directorships, placing him firmly back in the List.

Summerset Group recently appointed khim to succeed Rob Campbell as chair. He already chairs Meridian Energy and Freightways and is a director of ANZ Bank.

He has previously chaired Spark, Transpower NZ and Willis Bond Capital and has been a director

of a number of companies and entities including the inaugural board of the Financial Markets Authority and the advisory board to the Treasury.Campbell, who is stepping down from July 1 after a decade as Summerset’s chair