Top Sydney Surgeon Sues For Defamation – ‘The Silence Has Been Deafening’

Professor Munjed Al Muderis – LawFuel.com – 31 October 2022 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Sydney, Australia – Professor Munjed Al Muderis, Australia’s world-leading expert in osseointegration surgery, today issued defamation proceedings against Channel Nine, Fairfax Publications and the Age Company in the Federal Court of Australia, over recent publications by 60 Minutes and in The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.
A Concerns Notice was issued on 20 September 2022, listing more than 60 defamatory imputations conveyed by the media organisations and giving them 28 days to respond. Their silence has been deafening.
It has been a long, stressful and harrowing period for Professor Al Muderis who believes he is the subject of a sustained and unjustified attack by one of Australia’s largest media organisations.
“I believe that my time and energy is best spent caring for my patients, not preparing for Court proceedings,” he said. “However, I feel I need to take this action, as it is crucial to reaffirm to my patients, through appropriate and official channels, that they have received, and will continue to receive, the quality care and attention that they deserve,” he said.
“It saddens me to see this reduction of the sacred and personal nature of someone’s health and mobility, and the trust they give me, by the media. I will not engage in this approach and my confidence in resolution remains in the systems and processes put in place, and via the appropriate channels” Professor Al Muderis explained.
When asked about what Professor Al Muderis has taken from this process, he reaffirmed his commitment to patient care.
“The patient stories have greatly impacted me and my family. It has been an extremely stressful time as I was previously and genuinely unaware of the situation the patients who have come forward feel they are now in,” he said.
I remain hopeful that by pursuing the appropriate channels to address their concerns and publicly reaffirming my commitment to patient care, I can continue to contribute to medicine and my patients’ lives. They deserve this level of respect from both me and the systems in place to protect them,” he said.
##ends##
About Professor Munjed Al Muderis
Professor Al Muderis is an Australian trained Orthopaedic Surgeon. Munjed holds several academic titles including Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Macquarie University, Adjunct Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Notre Dame Australia School of Medicine
Sydney, Honorary Associate of the School of AMME/Faculty of Engineering and IT at the University of Sydney. Munjed teaches at Notre Dame and Macquarie Universities, trains local and international surgeons, registrars, and medical students.
In 2020 Munjed won the NSW Australian of the Year, being recognised for his humanitarian work and contribution to medicine. In 2022 he earned his doctorate from the University of Notre Dame in medical science, the highest attainable academic degree in the discipline. The subject of his thesis – osseointegration,
About Osseointegration
Osseointegration surgery involves inserting a metal implant into the residual bone of an amputee to which an external prosthesis can anchor directly, thereby eliminating the need for an amputee to use a traditional socket-mounted prosthesis. This technology provides a rigid and intimate biomechanical connection that directly loads the amputee’s skeletal system and has been shown to provide amputees with an improved quality of life.