US Attorney For Southern District of New York Announces Appointment of Chief Counsel

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today announced the appointment of Andrea Griswold as Chief Counsel to the United States Attorney.

Since March 2013, Ms. Griswold has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Since June 2020, she has served as the Deputy Chief and then Co-Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. Prior to assuming a supervisory position in that unit, Ms. Griswold investigated and prosecuted a wide variety of significant securities fraud and public corruption cases, and also served as an Acting Chief of the Narcotics Unit. Prior to her public service, she worked for more than five years as an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Ms. Griswold received her B.A. from Georgetown University and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

In making the appointment, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “I am thrilled to have Andrea Griswold join my senior leadership team as Chief Counsel to the United States Attorney. Andrea is a star. She is a brilliant lawyer, a natural leader, and a wise counselor. I am confident that she will bring her trademark excellence to this new role.”

Ms. Griswold will continue to serve as Co-Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force for the next several months as she transitions into her new position.

22-101

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.