US Attorney Statement on Conviction of ‘We Build the Wall’ Promoter Timothy Shea

A Unanimous Jury Has Found Shea Guilty of a Scheme to Defraud Thousands of Donors to the Crowdfunding Campaign “We Build The Wall” of Over $25 Million
“Timothy Shea and his co-defendants orchestrated a crowdfunding scheme to purportedly raise funds to erect a border wall between Mexico and the United States. We Build The Wall’s public campaign promised that 100% of the funds raised would be used to build the wall, which induced over 100,000 victims to donate. Shea and his co-defendants lied. And they stole over $25 million from their victims.
Months ago, this Office stated our belief in the powerful and compelling evidence that showed Shea’s guilt. Today, a unanimous jury has convicted Shea on all counts in the indictment. I commend the prosecutors of this Office for their perseverance in ensuring justice was done.”
22-338