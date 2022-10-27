Last Year – 48
Handling clients like both All Blacks coach Ian Foster and potential AB coach Scott Robertson (pictured below) is testament to Warren Alcock’s influence within New Zealand’s premier team and sport generally – not to mention representation of such rugby stars as Ritchie McCaw and Dan Carter.
The growing influence and power of sport has seen Warren Alcock inhabit the List for a couple of years, A native of Napier, he graduated from Otago Law Schoolwith a first class honours degree together with a BA in economics.
Before leaving the faculty he also spent time teaching and as assistant lecturer, initially as a Maori Land Law lecturer.
He then moved to Dunedin’s Gallaway Haggitt Sinclair (now Gallaway Cook Allan) where he worked for 14 years where he worked as a litigator. Among his clients were Otago and All Black players and he developed his sports law practice to the point where he joined fellow Otago law school graduate Bart Campbell and Lou Thompson in setting up Global Sports Management, specialising in rugby in New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom.
GSM is now part of Chime Communications in the UK, headed by Lord Sebastian Coe and trading as Essentially Group, providing legal and management services to rugby players internationally and acting for a range of All Blacks.
His bio on the Gallaway Cook Allen page says:
“I’ve been interested in rugby since day one, so it’s great to be able to work in an area that I’m so passionate about. It’s not just a job,” he says.
“When you represent players, a lot of them become friends. You see them progress throughout their careers – from high school, to being an All Black, to becoming fathers and finishing their careers. That’s pretty special.”