Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration 2021 recognizes 41 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyers

The number of lawyers at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) recognized in Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration 2021 has increased from 35 in 2020 to an impressive 41 in 2021.
Among the Freshfields arbitration lawyers, 20 were recognized as “Thought Leaders” and 21 as “Future Leaders” in international arbitration.
Below is the full list of lawyers recognized by Who’s Who Legal.
Thought Leaders
- Sylvia Noury, London
- Nigel Rawding QC, London
- Will Thomas, London
- Ben Juratowitch QC, Paris
- Noah Rubins QC, Paris
- Christophe Seraglini, Paris
- Peter Turner QC, Paris
- Boris Kasolowsky, Frankfurt
- Rolf A. Trittmann, Frankfurt
- John Choong, Hong Kong
- Lluís Paradell Trius, Rome/Madrid
- Nicholas Lingard, Singapore
- Amani Khalifa, Dubai
- Erin Miller Rankin, Dubai
- Sami Tannous, Dubai
- Nigel Blackaby, Washington, DC
- Elliot Friedman, New York
- Noiana Marigo, New York
- Caroline S. Richard, Washington, DC
- Alexander John Wilbraham, Washington, DC
Future Leaders: Partners
- Oliver Marsden, London
- Daniel Schnabl, Frankfurt
- Hans-Patrick Schroeder, Hamburg
- Carsten Wendler, Frankfurt
Future Leaders: Non-partners
- Eliane Fisher, Vienna
- Natalie Sheehan, London
- Ketevan Betaneli, Paris
- James Shaerf, Paris
- Gisele Stephens-Chu, Paris
- Martin Mekat, Frankfurt
- Moritz Schmitt, Frankfurt
- Robert Whitener, Frankfurt
- Kate Apostolova, Singapore
- Lexi Menish, Singapore
- Samantha Tan, Singapore
- Matei Purice, Dubai
- Maria Julia Milesi, Washington, DC
- Juan Pedro Pomes, Washington, DC
- Ezequiel H. Vetulli, New York
- Thomas W. Walsh, New York
- Natalia Marina Zibibbo, New York
