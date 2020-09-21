Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration 2021 recognizes 41 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyers

The number of lawyers at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) recognized in Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration 2021 has increased from 35 in 2020 to an impressive 41 in 2021.

Among the Freshfields arbitration lawyers, 20 were recognized as “Thought Leaders” and 21 as “Future Leaders” in international arbitration.

Below is the full list of lawyers recognized by Who’s Who Legal.

Thought Leaders

Sylvia Noury, London

Nigel Rawding QC, London

Will Thomas, London

Ben Juratowitch QC, Paris

Noah Rubins QC, Paris

Christophe Seraglini, Paris

Peter Turner QC, Paris

Boris Kasolowsky, Frankfurt

Rolf A. Trittmann, Frankfurt

John Choong, Hong Kong

Lluís Paradell Trius, Rome/Madrid

Nicholas Lingard, Singapore

Amani Khalifa, Dubai

Erin Miller Rankin, Dubai

Sami Tannous, Dubai

Nigel Blackaby, Washington, DC

Elliot Friedman, New York

Noiana Marigo, New York

Caroline S. Richard, Washington, DC

Alexander John Wilbraham, Washington, DC

Future Leaders: Partners

Oliver Marsden, London

Daniel Schnabl, Frankfurt

Hans-Patrick Schroeder, Hamburg

Carsten Wendler, Frankfurt

Future Leaders: Non-partners

Eliane Fisher, Vienna

Natalie Sheehan, London

Ketevan Betaneli, Paris

James Shaerf, Paris

Gisele Stephens-Chu, Paris

Martin Mekat, Frankfurt

Moritz Schmitt, Frankfurt

Robert Whitener, Frankfurt

Kate Apostolova, Singapore

Lexi Menish, Singapore

Samantha Tan, Singapore

Matei Purice, Dubai

Maria Julia Milesi, Washington, DC

Juan Pedro Pomes, Washington, DC

Ezequiel H. Vetulli, New York

Thomas W. Walsh, New York

Natalia Marina Zibibbo, New York