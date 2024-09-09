Mastering AI Collaboration

AI & The Law
Colin Levy, Legal Tech expert and writer
As someone who’s been closely following the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), I’m continually amazed by its potential to reshape our professional landscape. The rise of generative AI, in particular, has caught my attention.
These sophisticated systems, capable of producing human-like text, images, and even code, are no longer confined to tech companies or research labs. They’re making their way into various sectors, including professional services, and are poised to significantly alter how we work.
In my conversations with leaders and some exploring of my own, I’ve noticed a growing recognition that AI isn’t just another tool to add to our arsenal. Instead, it’s becoming a collaborator, one that requires us to develop new skills to work alongside it effectively.
This realization led me to explore what I call “fusion skills” – abilities that blend our human expertise with AI capabilities.
Where We Stand in the AI Landscape
Before we dive into these skills, let’s take a moment to understand the current AI landscape. Generative AI, powered by large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4, has made significant strides in recent years.
These models can understand and generate human-like text, answer questions, and even assist with complex tasks like drafting documents or analyzing large datasets.
However, it’s crucial to note that while these AI systems are impressive, they’re not infallible. They can make mistakes, exhibit biases, or produce incorrect information – a phenomenon often referred to as “hallucination.” This is why human oversight and collaboration remain essential.
Fusion Skills: The Key to Effective AI Collaboration
Through my research and discussions with professionals already working closely with AI, I’ve identified three key fusion skills that I believe will be crucial for success in an AI-augmented workplace:
- Intelligent Questioning
- Judging
- Gen AI Apprenticeship
Let’s explore each of these in depth.
1. Intelligent Questioning
Intelligent Questioning is the art of effectively communicating with AI systems to get the best possible results. It’s about learning to “speak AI” – understanding how to frame your requests, questions, or instructions in a way that the AI can best interpret and act upon.
Here are some techniques I’ve found effective:
Step-by-Step Reasoning: When dealing with complex tasks, I’ve learned to break them down into smaller, manageable steps. For instance, if I’m using AI to help analyze a complex document, I might first ask it to summarize the main points, then to identify key stakeholders, and finally to highlight potential areas of concern. This step-by-step approach not only makes it easier for the AI to process the information but also allows me to track its reasoning and catch any errors along the way.
Providing Context: AI models, despite their vast knowledge, don’t have real-time information or personal experience. I’ve found it helpful to provide relevant context when working with AI. For example, if I’m drafting a document related to a specific case, I might begin by giving the AI a brief overview of the case details, relevant laws, and any specific requirements or constraints.
Exploring Multiple Angles: For open-ended tasks, I often guide the AI to explore multiple perspectives or solutions. I might ask, “What are three different approaches we could take here?” or “Can you provide arguments for and against this position?” This helps me get a more comprehensive view of the situation and often leads to insights I might not have considered on my own.
2. Judging
While AI can process and analyze vast amounts of information quickly, it lacks the nuanced understanding and ethical reasoning that we, as professionals, bring to our work. Judgment integration is about knowing when and how to apply our human discernment to AI outputs.
Here are some key aspects of judgment:
Fact-Checking and Verification: I always treat AI outputs as a starting point, not a final product. For any critical information, I make it a habit to verify against reliable sources. This is particularly important when dealing with case law or regulatory requirements, which can change over time.
Ethical Considerations: AI systems, as of now, don’t have a built-in ethical framework. It’s our responsibility to ensure that the use of AI aligns with ethical standards and professional codes of conduct. This might involve reviewing AI-generated content for potential biases or ensuring that AI-assisted decision-making processes are fair and transparent.
Contextual Appropriateness: What’s technically correct isn’t always appropriate or effective in every context. I often find myself adjusting AI-generated content to better fit the specific needs of a client, the tone of a particular document, or the nuances of a situation that the AI might not fully grasp.
3. The Gen AI Apprenticeship
Turning to Gen AI and treating Gen AI solutions as your apprentice is perhaps the most exciting of the fusion skills. It’s a two-way learning process where we teach the AI about our specific domain and work context, and in turn, learn how to tackle increasingly complex challenges with AI assistance.
Here’s how I approach this new form of apprenticeship:
In-Context Learning: I’ve found that providing examples or templates of the kind of output I’m looking for can significantly improve the AI’s performance. For instance, if I’m working on a specific type of document, I might provide the AI with a few high-quality examples before asking it to assist with drafting.
Iterative Refinement: I approach complex tasks as a dialogue with the AI, rather than a one-shot request. I might start with a broad request, then progressively refine and specify based on the AI’s output. This iterative process not only produces better results but also helps me understand how to better communicate my needs to the AI.
Learning from AI Approaches: While guiding the AI, I often find myself learning new approaches or considering angles I hadn’t thought of before. I make it a point to reflect on these insights and incorporate them into my own thinking and problem-solving processes.
Developing Your Fusion Skills
Now that we’ve explored these fusion skills, you might be wondering how to develop them. Here are some strategies I’ve found effective:
1. Hands-On Practice: There’s no substitute for hands-on experience. I recommend starting with some of the publicly available AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Experiment with different types of prompts and tasks, and pay attention to what works well and what doesn’t.
2. Continuous Learning: The field of AI is evolving rapidly. I make it a point to stay updated by following reputable AI news sources, attending webinars, and participating in professional development courses focused on AI in professional settings.
3. Collaborative Exploration: If possible, engage with colleagues who are also interested in AI. Share experiences, discuss challenges, and brainstorm potential applications. This collaborative approach can accelerate learning and lead to innovative ideas.
4. Ethical Reflection: Regularly reflect on the ethical implications of AI use in your work. Consider questions like: How might this AI application affect different stakeholders? Are there potential biases or fairness issues to be aware of? How can we ensure transparency and accountability in our AI-assisted processes?
5. Interdisciplinary Thinking: While it’s not necessary to become a tech expert, having a basic understanding of how AI works can be incredibly helpful. Consider learning some basics of machine learning and natural language processing. This knowledge can help you better understand AI’s capabilities and limitations.
The Future of AI Collaboration
As we look to the future, it’s clear that AI will play an increasingly significant role in our professional lives. However, I don’t see this as a replacement of human expertise, but rather an augmentation of it. The professionals who will thrive in this new landscape will be those who can effectively collaborate with AI, leveraging its strengths while applying their own judgment, creativity, and ethical reasoning.
The development of fusion skills – intelligent interrogation, judgment integration, and reciprocal apprenticing – will be crucial in this journey. These skills will enable us to work more efficiently, tackle more complex problems, and potentially open up new areas of specialization that we can’t yet foresee.
However, it’s important to note that the journey of AI integration will likely come with challenges. We may grapple with questions of AI reliability, data privacy, and the changing nature of professional expertise. These are challenges we’ll need to address collectively as a profession.
Despite these challenges, I’m optimistic about the potential of AI to enhance our work. By developing our fusion skills and approaching AI as a collaborator rather than just a tool, we have the opportunity to elevate our profession, deliver more value to our clients, and perhaps even redefine what it means to be a professional in the 21st century.
While the pace of change can seem daunting, I believe that by embracing these new technologies and developing the skills to work alongside them effectively, we can shape a future that leverages the best of both human and artificial intelligence.
The key lies not in competing with AI, but in learning to dance with it. So, shall we begin?