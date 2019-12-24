LawFuel

Amber Williams appointed as new Resolution Institute CEO

Sydney and Wellington, November 28 2019 – Resolution Institute is delighted to announce the appointment of Amber Williams as its new Chief Executive Officer. Amber succeeds long-standing Chief Executive Fiona Hollier in this role. The Board of Directors of Resolution Institute made the announcement, adding that Amber’s appointment followed an extensive search across Australia and […]

The latest round of public hearings into the Australian Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants (RCMPI), has seen ‘Lawyer X’ – Nicola Gobbo – describe herself as “the biggest mess known to mankind.” In part of the transcript read to the Commission, Ms Gobbo said: “I shouldn’t keep saying that I’m a pile […]

UK Firm News

Eve Cornwell is a trainee at Linklaters, London office and has released a much-watched, ‘unfiltered’ view of the Magic Circle firm’s office with a video view of everything in the firm’s London HQ – with the blessing of the firm, who want to lift the lid on working at Big Law, London. Everthing from the […]

IPO: MJ Hudson admitted to AIM market in London

Powered by LawFuel – MJ Hudson, the asset management consultancy, which provides expertise and infrastructure support to fund managers, investors and other specialists in the asset management industry, is pleased to announce that admission and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced today, Thursday 12th December at 8.00 a.m. on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment […]