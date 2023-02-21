The Developing Issues And Technologies Around Truck Accident Cases

According to the NHTSA or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 3,945 fatal truck accidents from 2005-2014. The fatality rate for these accidents was 1.9 times higher than for other vehicle types.

According to the US Department of Transportation, there were more than 2 million large truck crashes nationwide in 2021. About 7,000 people died, and another 50,000 suffered injuries from these accidents. In addition, large trucks cause billions of dollars worth of damage each year.

There are some new developments affecting truck accidents that arise through technology affecting both the trucks and their trailers and other factors, all of which play a part in those injured in a truck accident.

We interviewed an experienced truck accident lawyer being Bronx truck accident lawyer Ivan Diamond who explained some of the major changes occurring with trucking technology and some of the obligations that may occur for those affected by these accidents.

Trucking Technology

The use of new technology in trucking is one factor that is extremely useful in lawsuits involving trucks.

For instance there is now in-cabin technology that can help detect negligence on the part of the driver (or potentially other parties, as outlined below). These include tracking technology and eye-tracking that can determine the driver’s ‘blink rate’ and pupil size, which can decide issues of negligence through tiredness, poor scheduling by the trucking company etc.

There is also audio alert information that can malfunction, or fail altogether and once again these factors will play a key role in any lawsuit for a trucking accident.

There is also a trucking ‘black box’ technology that can also play a vital role in proving negligence in truck accident cases. The DriveCam Video Event Recorder (VER) can collect data on such issues as speed, acceleration, deceleration, sudden movements, and collisions.

The developing technology all assists in the determination of lawsuits, but there are also some key factors for the victim to assess.

The Defendant in Trucking Lawsuits

When taking litigation in a truck accident situation (wherever you are in the US) there is the opportunity to issue proceedings against the driver as the person first in line for negligence or some other cause of action.

Then there is the employer, the trucking company, who may be at fault for over-scheduling or failure to maintain a truck or trailer.

Finally there is the truck or trailer manufacturer or the tire or brakes manufacturer (both of which play a major role according to traffic accident statistics).

Lining up the appropriate defendant is the role of the experienced truck accident lawyer.

1: Gathering Evidence

Gathering evidence is one of the early things you’ll need to do in a truck accident case, which will include police reports, photographs of the accident scene, and witness statements.

You may also need to gather medical records, repair estimates, and other documents that can help support your claim. The more evidence you have, the stronger your case will be.

2: Filing a Claim with the Insurance Company

Another obligation you may face when dealing with a truck accident case is filing a claim with the insurance company. This can be a complicated process, and knowing the various deadlines and requirements is essential.

You’ll have to provide the insurance company with all the relevant information about the accident, including the date, time, location, and the names of any witnesses.

3: Negotiating a Settlement

Once you’ve filed a claim with the insurance company, you may be required to negotiate a settlement. This can be challenging, as the insurance company will likely try to minimize the amount they pay out. You’ll need to be prepared to negotiate aggressively, using the evidence you’ve gathered to support your claim.

4: Representing Yourself in Court

In some cases, you may need to represent yourself in court if the insurance company is unwilling to settle or if your case goes to trial. This can be daunting, especially if you have no legal experience.

You’ll need to be familiar with the legal process, understand the rules of evidence, and be able to present your case clearly and convincingly.

5: Hiring Expert Witnesses

Finally, you may need to hire expert witnesses to help support your case. This could include medical experts, accident reconstruction specialists, or others who can help provide testimony and evidence to support your claim.

Will Hiring a Professional Law Firm Solve These Issues?

Hiring a professional law firm can provide experienced legal representation and help navigate the complexities of truck accident cases, potentially resolving the issues faced when handling the case alone.

Having a good law firm to assist in the gathering of evidence, negotiate with insurance companies, represent the client in court, and hire expert witnesses if needed.

The prevalence of trucking accidents and the development of trucking technology has made this sector of personal injury law one of considerable complexity, but as always the use of experienced attorneys makes the all-important difference to success or failure.