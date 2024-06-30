What Are The Largest Law Firms in Florida?

Florida is home to some of the largest and most influential law firms in the United States. Greenberg Traurig, headquartered in Miami, stands out with over 2,200 attorneys across its global offices, making it one of the biggest players in the state. Another major firm, Holland & Knight, also boasts a significant presence in Florida with its extensive range of legal services and numerous offices throughout the state.
Another notable firm is Akerman LLP, which has grown significantly and now operates multiple offices in Florida, providing comprehensive legal solutions across various practice areas. Carlton Fields, based in Tampa, is known for its litigation expertise and sizable team, making it a key player in Florida’s legal landscape.
These firms dominate the legal market in Florida through their vast resources, extensive networks, and a broad array of practice areas. Their influence and reach make them integral to the state’s legal environment, attracting top talent and high-profile clients from diverse industries.
Largest Law Firms in Florida
The legal landscape in Florida is diverse, with a range of large law firms that dominate the industry. These firms are recognized for their size, revenue, and specialization in various practice areas.
By Number of Attorneys
Shutts & Bowen LLP, headquartered in Miami, is a notable name, employing over 270 attorneys across the state. Another major player is Holland & Knight LLP, with more than 1,600 attorneys globally and a significant presence in Florida.
Greenberg Traurig, a global firm with roots in Miami, has over 400 attorneys in Florida alone. Akerman LLP, based in Miami, also boasts a large number of legal professionals, exceeding 700 nationwide with a substantial number in Florida.
By Revenue
Greenberg Traurig stands out with an annual revenue, making it one of the top earners in the state. Holland & Knight also generates impressive revenue, consistently ranking high in national earnings charts.
Other significant firms include Akerman LLP, reflecting its extensive client base and range of legal services. Carlton Fields Jorden Burt P.A., with substantial operations in Tampa, also makes a strong showing in revenue generation.
By Practice Area Expertise
Greenberg Traurig is renowned for its expertise in various areas, including real estate, litigation, and corporate law. Holland & Knight excels in transportation, labor, and employment law, providing comprehensive services to a broad clientele.
Akerman LLP is particularly strong in healthcare law and financial services. Shutts & Bowen LLP offers significant expertise in real estate and construction law, catering to Florida’s booming development sector. Another notable firm is Carlton Fields Jorden Burt P.A., known for its work in insurance and complex litigation.
Impact of Large Firms on Florida’s Legal Market
Large law firm in Florida play a significant role in shaping the state’s legal market. They influence the economy, contribute to the legal community, and offer extensive career opportunities.
Economic Influence
Large law firms contribute significantly to Florida’s economy. They generate substantial revenue, which supports local businesses and services. Firms such as Greenberg Traurig, Holland & Knight, and Akerman employ thousands, providing jobs that boost economic activity.
Their presence attracts corporate clients to the state, enhancing business opportunities in various sectors. This influx of high-profile clients stimulates growth and development in the legal and non-legal industries.
These firms also invest in local real estate for office spaces, further driving economic growth. They hold events and conferences, attracting participants who spend money in the area, thereby benefiting hotels, restaurants, and other service industries.
Legal Community Contributions
Large law firms contribute to Florida’s legal community through numerous initiatives. They often provide pro bono services, supporting underserved populations who might otherwise lack legal representation. Large firms like Carlton Fields and Foley & Lardner regularly engage in community service and public interest projects.
They support legal education by offering internships, scholarships, and mentoring to law students. This helps cultivate the next generation of legal professionals. Contributions to local bar associations and legal aid societies are common, enhancing resources available within the community.
Career Opportunities
For aspiring lawyers, large firms in Florida offer a wealth of career opportunities. They provide diverse practice areas, enabling lawyers to specialize in fields such as corporate law, real estate, environmental law, and more. They often have structured career paths, fostering professional growth and upward mobility.
Due to their size, these firms typically offer competitive salaries and benefits, attracting top talent. They host training programs, workshops, and seminars, ensuring continuous professional development.
Additionally, large firms frequently engage in lateral hiring, offering opportunities for experienced lawyers to advance their careers. Networking events sponsored by these firms often provide additional avenues for career advancement.