Australian Lawyer News: Digital Economy Partner Joins Lander & Rogers

Lander & Rogers has welcomed leading digital economy partner Matthew McMillan as the newest partner in its Corporate group in Sydney. Mr McMillan will lead the firm’s Digital Economy practice, which advises clients on IT and telecommunications transactions, digital initiatives, intellectual property, privacy and data protection, and cyber security.
Mr McMillan has more than 20 years’ experience in guiding financial institutions, public sector clients and blue-chip corporates through large-scale outsourcing and managed services initiatives, procurement and implementation of complex technology solutions (including as-a-service offerings), integration of new systems, and bringing new technologies to market. He also advises on the use of AI, big data and analytics, data breach responses, and managing cyber risk. His sectors of focus include government, IT, financial services, energy, transport and infrastructure.
Mr McMillan’s move to Lander & Rogers comes in response to growing demand for technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) legal services as clients adapt to and invest in technology at pace.
“With rapid advances in technology, including the rise of generative AI, organisations looking to harness the competitive advantages that technology offers need to proactively manage the ever-growing data privacy, security, regulatory and reputational risks,” Mr McMillan said. “Clients are increasingly seeking specialised guidance and assistance in developing carefully considered strategies for embedding new technologies in an ethical and sustainable way. This is key to engendering and preserving customer trust in the digital age.”
National Corporate practice group leader Jackie Solakovski welcomed Mr McMillan, noting his extensive experience and strong networks will be an invaluable addition to the firm as its clients navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies and rapid digitalisation.
“Matt is widely recognised for his skill in navigating large and complex matters relating to tech and data. His specialist knowledge and commercial acumen will complement our corporate advisory offering, strengthen our existing capabilities and enable us to meet growing client demand,” said Ms Solakovski.
David Morris, head of Lander & Rogers’ Corporate practice in Sydney, said: “Matt has a strong reputation among clients and peers for providing pragmatic, commercial advice and for his excellent negotiation skills. He joins us at an exciting time of growth for our corporate group in Sydney and nationally, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
The announcement follows Lander & Rogers’ recent elevation of 44 lawyers to senior roles, including seven partners.