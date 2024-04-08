Banking Lawyer Appointed to Buddle Findlay Board

>> The Best NZ Law Jobs Network
Buddle Findlay welcomes Christchurch-based partner, Jan Etwell to the Board of Management, effective from 1 April 2024. Jan’s election by her peers continues the representation of a Board member from our Christchurch office.
Jan joined Buddle Findlay in 1996, became a partner in 2002 and will complement the Board with her long history and commitment to the firm.
Jan leads the Christchurch banking and financial services team. She has particular expertise in regulatory compliance including governance and prudential supervision, financial markets conduct, financial advisers, personal property securities, anti-money laundering and credit contracts legislation. She is also a member of the firm’s insolvency team and provides advice to lenders and insolvency practitioners on mortgagee sales, receiverships, liquidations, administrations and workouts.
Prior to her appointment to the Board Jan was the team leader for the Christchurch office. She has served on numerous national Buddle Findlay committees and is currently the firm’s Trust Account partner. Jan has been heavily involved with graduate recruitment for a number of years as well as holding positions on the internal professional development and conflicts committees. She also assisted with the development of the firm’s first flexible working policy as part of her work on the national diversity and inclusion committee.
“I have worked alongside many of our people over a number of years on a wide variety of initiatives designed to make our firm a better place for our people to work while at the same time meeting our clients’ needs in the best way possible. I am looking forward to continuing that work at Board level. The legal world is rapidly changing, particularly with the emergence of artificial intelligence. I am keen to work with the Board to ensure that our business and more importantly, our people, are best placed to embrace the challenges and opportunities that arise in the years to come” says Jan.
With Jan joining the Board, it now has two thirds female representation, demonstrating Buddle Findlay’s commitment to diversity within the firm and support for women in leadership positions. “We know that having a diverse workforce increases our creativity, innovation and profitability, and provides our clients with better experiences”, says Jennifer Caldwell, chair of Buddle Findlay’s Board of Management. “I am delighted to have Jan join our Board as she not only provides stronger female representation but brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience at the firm.”
Jan replaces fellow Christchurch partner, Mark Odlin on the Buddle Findlay Board. Jennifer acknowledges Mark’s significant contribution, “we have been very fortunate to have had Mark on our Board for the past five years. His leadership skills and commercial acumen have strengthened our Board and we appreciate the impact he has had”.
