Insurance Practice Partner Joins Kaufman Dolowich in Chicago

CHICAGO (Oct. 27, 2022) – Kaufman Dolowich, a leading national law firm, today announced that Sarah Riedl Clark has joined the firm’s Chicago office as a partner. Clark joins the firm’s Insurance Coverage & Litigation Practice Group. She was previously a partner with Gordon & Rees.
“I’m thrilled to have Sarah join our team; her experience and energy are a welcome addition,” said Stefan Dandelles, Chicago office co-managing partner. “Her background in handling high exposure, complex coverage disputes, especially in the area of fidelity and crime, enhances our practice and will serve our clients well.”
Clark primarily represents domestic and foreign insurers advising on commercial crime policies, financial institution bonds and litigation strategy. She also has experience advising on cybersecurity, computer and funds transfer fraud, and social engineering fraud.
“Kaufman Dolowich is a natural fit; the firm’s nationally recognized insurance group will provide a great platform for building and diversifying my practice,” said Clark. “I was also impressed by the team’s emphasis on collaboration which aligns with my practice style and helps us achieve the best results for our clients.”
Prior to her time at Gordon & Rees, Clark was an associate at O’Hagan Meyer and The Hunt Law Group.
Clark received her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and served as a judicial intern for the Hon. Thomas W. Waldrep, Jr. of the United States Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of North Carolina. She received her B.A., in English, with James Scholar Distinction, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
