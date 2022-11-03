Last Year – 30
As managing partner of what is arguably the most powerful law firm in the country, Pip England spends his second year on the Power List.
The M&A, property and corporate lawyer took the reigns at the leading firm last September, described as someone who ‘lives and breathes’ the firm’s values. He has been with the firm for 30 years, making partner in 2001.
Well regarded professionally and personally, he is intent on developing Chapman Tripp’s role as arguably the leading law firm in the country with 60 partners and 200 legal staff. Across the major legal ranking publications like ‘Legal 500’ and ‘IFLR 1000’ the firm has more top tier rankings than any other firm and has its eyes firmly set upon cementing its position as not only a major player in the New Zealand legal market, but the legal player.
Under England’s leadership the firm has also launched its own patent division to harness the growth in work from IP and tech developments and deals.
As with the other two ‘Golden Triangle’ Big Law firms, Chapman Tripp has worked to increase its gender diversity having 33 per cent equity-sharing women partners in the LawFuel Gender Survey, with only one point difference between the three, including Bell Gully and Russell McVeagh.