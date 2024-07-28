Fox News General Counsel Swaps From Newsroom to Courtroom

Gibson Dunn partner Katherine Moran Meeks is making a career 180 pulling a reverse-Peter Parker, going from mild-mannered reporter to legal superhero, now appointed General Counsel at Fox News.
Before she was arguing cases, Meeks was chasing them as a reporter for The Day and The Times-Picayune.
Now, she’s set to tackle “the legal intricacies of the ever-evolving media landscape”which continue to emerge at speed.
Meeks clerked for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the U.S. Supreme Court and then-Chief Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Before joining Gibson Dunn, she was an associate at Williams & Connolly LLP (the legal equivalent of Navy SEAL training). Her new role blends her professions with doubtless challenges and excitement.
Fox’s Legal Den: New Alpha, Same Pack
Meeks will be reporting to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox Corp’s new legal mastermind, Adam Ciongoli (pictured). It’s like a game of musical chairs over there, but with less music and more subpoenas.
Meanwhile, Stephen Potenza, a Kirkland & Ellis alum, is sticking around and will now report directly to Meeks, probably hoping she doesn’t notice he’s been wearing the same suit since 2021.
Fox News has been racking up legal wins lately like Tom Brady in his prime:
- Hunter Biden’s “revenge porn” lawsuit? Dismissed faster than a “Real Housewives” friendship. Biden now proposes to renew the lawsuit against new defendants.
- Nina Jankowicz’s claim? Tossed out like last week’s leftovers.
But the $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation case is still lurking like a season finale cliffhanger and leaves a big brief on Meeks’ desk.
Fox News is hoping she’ll be their legal Olivia Pope, ready to handle any crisis with the flair of a seasoned fixer. She will also be handling a network that is currently dealing with the back office stresses relating to the Murdoch family succession intrigues, which will doubtless have Fox News in the center of attention for the family protagonists.
And remember, in the world of media law, the truth isn’t just out there – it’s probably buried under a mountain of depositions and legal jargon. May the briefs be ever in your favor, Katherine.