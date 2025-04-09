Hinshaw Adds Consumer Financial Services Partner in Los Angeles

John A. Kimble brings regulatory compliance and Fintech experience.
April 9, 2025 – The law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that John A. Kimble has joined the Consumer Financial Services Practice Group as a partner in the Los Angeles office. Formerly with Ballard Spahr, he advises financial services companies on state and federal regulatory compliance matters and emerging financial product development.
“John adds depth to our practice on the West Coast and is a part of our strategic growth plan nationwide,” said Brian McGrath, co-chair of Hinshaw’s Consumer Financial Services Practice Group. “Our clients are facing uncertainty related to the current regulatory climate. With John’s experience in compliance and his work on emerging and innovative financial product development, we can better serve our clients’ needs. We’re thrilled that he has joined our team in Los Angeles.”
Kimble advises fintech companies, banks and credit unions, lenders, and other financial services companies on a wide range of regulatory compliance matters, with a particular emphasis on fair lending. He also has extensive experience advising companies on compliance issues related to payment systems, alternative financing arrangements, mortgages, auto financing, and new financial product development.
Hinshaw’s nationally recognized Consumer Financial Services Practice Group and commitment to growing the practice were among his reasons for joining the firm.
“I have worked with Hinshaw partners Mike Guererro and Brian Turetsky, and I have always had a high regard for the talented attorneys in the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Practice Group,” Kimble said. “I am excited to be a part of the group’s expansion on the West Coast while Hinshaw’s national platform offers me the potential to continue growing my practice.”
In addition to his active practice, Kimble is co-chair of the California Lawyers Association Consumer Financial Services Committee. A recognized thought leader, he has served on numerous panels and written extensively about timely legal issues affecting the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ballard, he practiced law at Manatt, Phelps, & Phillips and Paul Hastings.
“With John’s addition, we have added considerable depth to our team in Los Angeles,” said Spencer Kook, the office’s partner-in-charge. “Los Angeles is a key market for the firm, and John’s capabilities are critical for our expansion in the financial services sector.”
Kimble received his B.A. in philosophy, magna cum laude, and his M.A. in philosophy from the University of Mississippi. He received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.