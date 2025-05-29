Best Lawyers today recognises national law firm Holding Redlich as one of Australia’s best law firms in the second edition of its Best Law Firms – Australia report. The firm achieved significant recognition across 42 practice areas, with seven areas recognised at the national level.
This year, the firm’s real estate practice achieved National Tier 1 status – the highest accolade in the report. The firm continued to achieve national Tier 2 status for Litigation, Labour and Employment Law, and National Tier 3 status for Alternative Dispute Resolution, Construction / Infrastructure Law, Corporate Law, and Information Technology Law.
Holding Redlich National Managing Partner, Troy Lewis, says this achievement, growing from 22 practice areas in 2024 to nearly double that this year, underscores the firm’s longstanding commitment to excellence.
Holding Redlich also received high honours in the globally recognised rankings at the state level:
Melbourne – 12 firm rankings
- Tier 1: Employee Benefits Law, Labour and Employment Law, Litigation, Occupational Health and Safety Law, Real Property Law
- Tier 2: Construction / Infrastructure Law, Entertainment Law, Information Technology Law, Leasing Law
- Tier 3: Criminal Defence, Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Intellectual Property Law
Sydney – 11 firm rankings
- Tier 1: Corporate Law, Occupational Health and Safety Law, Real Property Law, Shipping and Maritime Law, Trade Law, Transportation Law
- Tier 2: Privacy and Data Security Law
- Tier 3: Defamation and Media Law, Entertainment Law, Leasing Law, Tax Law
Brisbane – 8 firm rankings
- Tier 1: Construction/Infrastructure Law
- Tier 2: Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Law, Leasing Law, Litigation, Real Property Law
- Tier 3: Information Technology Law, Labour and Employment Law
Canberra – 4 firm rankings
- Tier 1: Medical Negligence
- Tier 2: Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Tier 3: Government Practice, Insurance Law
With a history of more than 60 years, Holding Redlich draws on the expertise of over 450 staff – including 170 lawyers and more than 50 partners – across offices in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns.
“This acknowledgment reaffirms our position as one of Australia’s leading law firms, known for our solutions-focused approach consistently deliver strong outcomes for clients, even in the most complex matters,” Mr Lewis added. “Being named as a National Tier 1 law firm in Real Property Law is a significant endorsement of our deep sector expertise and strong focus on understanding our clients’ industries, regulators and businesses,” Mr Lewis concludes.
One of the industry’s most respected peer-review global publications, Best Lawyers Best Law Firms evaluates extensive feedback to assign an overall score to each participating law firm in Australia. Scores are compared to other firms within the same geographic region and at the national level. National rankings are based on regional awards, the number of offices each firm has, the level of legal activity in each jurisdiction, and direct feedback including client referees, diversity and pro bono efforts.